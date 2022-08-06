Observations of an ex-pat – Disappointing Biden

President Joe Biden is a foreign policy disappointment. He entered the White House with more foreign affairs experience than almost any of his predecessors—23 years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during which time he met 150 heads of government.

The world had hoped—no, expected—that the new president would inject an ordered wisdom into America’s conduct of world affairs after the chaos of the Trump years. Instead, it has been presented with an increasingly disjointed and incoherent foreign policy which has fallen dangerously short of expectations.

The latest example is the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi. The Speaker of the House of Representatives – who is second in line to the presidency– said her trip was meant to show strength of purpose. Instead it has exposed a confused, disjointed and divided policy towards the crucial issue of Taiwan which has repercussions on a wide range of world issues.

It was obvious that the visit would infuriate Beijing. And it did. They have responded with a series of dangerous military exercises in the Taiwan Straits, ballistic missile firings, cyber attacks, Chinese fighter jet sorties into Taiwanese airspace and a ban on Taiwanese food imports. There is a fear that the Chinese reaction may drag on in the form of a de facto blockade of the island which Beijing claims as China’s 23rd province.

The Taiwan issue does not exist in its own bubble. China is a key player, if relatively quiet one, in the Ukraine War. Western victory in Ukraine is key to undermining autocracy in Moscow, Beijing and everywhere else that is opposed to the democratic system. Nancy Pelosi quite rightly told the Taiwanese parliament that “the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy.”

But she is wrong in thinking that today’s frontline is in the Taiwan Straits. It is in Ukraine, and Washington needs Beijing to maintain its relatively neutral position to defeat Russian autocracy and delivery a body blow to autocratic governments everywhere else. So far President Xi Jinping has provided his friend Vladimir Putin with political support and some economic help, but he has stopped short of full-throated backing and has—for now—withheld military aid. A change in America’s Taiwan policy could result in change in China’s Ukraine policy.

Part of the problem with the administration of American foreign policy is that there too many competing branches of government with their fingers in the global pie. The CIA, State Department, Pentagon, Homeland Security, FBI, National Security Council, The Treasury, Department of Commerce and National Security Agency all have a say and a different viewpoint. Then there is the Senate Foreign Relations committee, 50 Governors with presidential aspirations, and 535 members of the Senate and House of Representatives with similar ambitions.

The problems of America’s foreign policy would be easier if there was bipartisan agreement. There isn’t. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (now 90 pounds lighter) is a likely candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. He wants to drop America’s one China policy with its accompanying “strategic ambiguity” and replace it with official recognition of Taiwan as an independent state. Beijing has warned that this would be tantamount to a declaration of war.

China does not want a war with the US; at least not now. It is not ready for it. The Chinese are practical people and wars are costly and involve politically dangerous leaps into the unknown. Beijing prefers certainties. The US does not want a war either, especially while it is heavily committed to Europe because of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The danger is that either Washington or Beijing will feel it is backed into a corner where military action is the only option. Pelosi’s visit comes two months before the Chinese Communist Party Congress at which Xi is expected to be confirmed in a third term. The recovery of Taiwan is the number one article of faith for the CCP and is heavily backed by the Chinese public. The leader who is seen as weak on the issue is unlikely to remain at the top of the political heap. Conversely, Taiwan is seen more and more in America as a frontline state in the war between autocracy and democracy.

Ironically, the Taiwanese are not in total agreement with their American backers. They want US weapons and political and military support to deter an attack from mainland China. But, at the same time, Taipei is constantly seeking dialogue and compromise with Beijing. The last thing they want is a Sino-American conflict which would reduce their prosperous island to a pile of rubble.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.