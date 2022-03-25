Ofcom appointment: process rigged from the start

Jamie Stone has been making his feelings known on the appointment of Michael Grade as Chair of Ofcom. Jamie is our spokesperson for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
He says:
This process has been rigged from the start. Michael Grade’s obvious dislike of his former workplaces BBC and Channel 4 should have ruled him out from the get go.
In the midst of the Ukraine crisis and the past years of pandemic, the chair of Ofcom should be a strong independent voice defending the integrity of our iconic public broadcasters – not a card carrying Conservative critic hurling abuse from the sidelines.
According to The Guardian:
The Conservative peer – who has held senior executive positions at the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 – will have to face a pre-appointment hearing in front of MPs but is likely to be approved to take the job, finally drawing the process to a close.
The 79-year-old has made a series of public interventions on media policy since applying for the job, including calling the BBC licence fee a “regressive tax” and criticising the tone of the broadcaster’s political coverage.
While chief executive of Channel 4, he campaigned against its privatisation, but has changed his mind in recent years and spoken out in favour of the proposal.
It’s a funny old world : The Guardian 2 April, 2004,…. “Opposition parties have welcomed the appointment of Michael Grade as chairman of the BBC, with the Liberal Democrat peer Lord McNally comparing it to Winston Churchill’s return to the Admiralty in 1939”.
Indeed, I once shared a lift with Michael Grade & Paddy Ashdown at a Liberal Parliamentary Candidates briefing session in Oxford in 1982.
Jamie Stone is right to say “In the midst of the Ukraine crisis and the past years of pandemic, the chair of Ofcom should be a strong independent voice defending the integrity of our iconic public broadcasters.”
In revoking the licesnse of RT RT License, Ofcom said it did not consider RT (formerly Russia Today) able to comply with impartiality laws in Britain given the current circumstances and its close ties to the Kremlin, declaring it was no longer “fit and proper” for it to hold a licence because the regulator “cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster”.
Few would argue that the British press is politically independent, although broadcast media is largely seen as impartial, at least as regards domestic politics. In the case of RT its news broadcasts are clearly driven by the Kremlin line, but then so are virtually all state or public broadcasters.
Censorship of this kind can play into the hands of authoritarian critics. RT is unquestionably a propaganda tool of the Russian state, but so what. No one would suggest that Fox News does not take the republican line in the USA. That does not mean it should be banned from expressing its views.
I think it is better to know what line adversaries are pushing, rather than blocking out communications. If freedom of the press and freedom of expression is to be protected, then Voltaire’s maxim has to be honored “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Technically, it is surely true that the licence fee is a regressive as it takes no account of ability to pay, and takes a higher percentage of income from those on lower incomes than from those on higher incomes. However, noone has yet found a more acceptable way to fund an independent broadcaster in the UK without constant commercial breaks.
@Patrick Coleman
You are correct that the licence fee is a regressive tax. It is also unfair that people are required by law to pay towards the costs of the BBC even if you never watch its channels or read its online output. I don’t object to CNN being clearly pro-Democrat or Fox News being pro-Republican as I pay towards neither and can turn off if I don’t like anything. With the BBC, I do object to it pushing its political agenda as I am forced to pay towards its costs.