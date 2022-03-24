Noel Hadjimichael

Defence and Security: at the heart of liberal societies

By | Thu 24th March 2022 - 5:12 pm

In the midst of the pandemic, in summer 2020, the National Liberal Club (located just minutes from the Palace of Westminster) decided to support a group styled the Defence & Security Circle.

This initiative has seen the creation of a programme of regular 60 minute online talks, topical seminars and NATO funded outreach events that touch on some hard issues.

  • Having conversations about the national interest in the national interest.
  • Driven by contemporary issues such as facial recognition technology, cyber security, cultural change in the Armed Forces or “how spies think” the DSC has become a key location in London reaching local, national and international audiences.
  • Always free, often fearless and at times radical, we are proud of our liberal foundations.
  • Having a forum that allows liberal minded people to debate and consider key policy questions and strategic choices was important. Equally valued was a commitment to ensure that the voices promoted were inclusive: a majority of our speakers have been women and one in four contributors have been drawn from minority communities. Ideas matter.

The war in Ukraine reminds us all of the price to be paid when illiberal, toxic and undemocratic regimes feel emboldened to threaten or harm free societies. Peace, security and individual liberty are worthy values to protect and in need defend.

NATO trusted the DSC to run an innovative program to counter fake news and disinformation in December of last year. London, Edinburgh and Manchester – reaching 600 stakeholders.

As an “all party group” we value our origins in the broader liberal progressive tradition shared by so many in the LibDem family. Being non-partisan allows us to also have supporters and participants from across civil society – often those without the ability to be “political” due to their profession or areas of responsibility. It is a space for robust but respectful discourse.

Our next free talk (contact me via [email protected] for a seat) is Monday 4 April: Mark Galeotti (Russia expert, former FCO officer, author and commentator) on the “Weaponisation of Everything.”

Hard hitting and genuine debate is what liberal Britain deserves.

 

 

* Noel Hadjimichael is a member in Kingston upon Thames.

6 Comments

  • Tristan Ward 24th Mar '22 - 9:54pm

    Highly recomended: Noel has put together a great program with congenial company in a great location.

  • Ronald Murray 25th Mar '22 - 10:11am

    Would like to attend these lectures however London is a fair distance away. Would it be possible to put them on Zoom or some other platform after recording or live if the speaker prefers.

  • Trevor Peel 25th Mar '22 - 12:16pm

    Highly recommended

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 25th Mar '22 - 12:44pm

    @Ronald Murray – Noel refers to the talks as online, so I think you have your answer.

