Covid: two years on the Government has abandoned any form of public health strategy

In March 2020, just before the first lockdown, I penned a piece for Lib Dem Voice on the Government being behind the curve in implementing Covid restrictions. Last year in March 2021, I wrote a follow-up article saying we weren’t out of the woods. Now another year on, where are we?

The Office for National Statistics estimated in the week ending 12 March that around 3.3 million people in the UK had COVID-19. Of course, sadly, this increase in cases is now leading to increased hospitalisations and deaths. According to official statistics, There were 13,844 people admitted to hospital with Covid in the week to 19 March and there were 877 deaths in the 7 days to 23 March (up 133 on the previous week).

The fact that Covid patients are now filling up more beds in hospital again means that non-urgent treatment and operations are more likely to be cancelled – compounded by the fact that NHS hospitals are facing critical under-staffing, both because of existing staff shortages and because more NHS staff are now themselves off sick with Covid.

Many health experts are deeply concerned about all this. Where is the plan? Almost all restrictions have now been lifted, certainly in England, and people can no longer protect themselves in public spaces such as on trains and in shops as mask wearing has fallen off sharply. For people who are clinically vulnerable – maybe because they have an immunological disorder or because they on medication that lowers their immunity – this is quite a frightening prospect. The fact that the Government is now introducing fourth Covid jabs for people aged over 75 or those who are clinically vulnerable is very welcome, but otherwise letting Covid rip through the population seems irresponsible, especially as there is evidence that more people are becoming reinfected with the newer Omicron variant. The herd immunity argument never worked.

Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust, tweeted on 23 March 2022:

We can all help reduce transmission, reduce illness, save lives, prevent variants by 1. People being fully vaccinated; 2. Using masks indoors and on public transport; 3. Supporting people to not travel/be in the workplace if they have symptoms; and 4. Testing.

So, are all these things happening? Well mask wearing has fallen off rapidly, despite it being effective in preventing transmission, and testing and surveillance programmes are being scaled back. For example, people are already having difficulty getting Lateral Flow tests to check whether they are safe to visit elderly relatives or go to work.

The UCL scientist Prof Christina Pagel said on Twitter also on 23 March

[The] decision to end free testing, surveillance studies and to relax all public health measures was made at a time when the Government assumed Covid prevalence would be low by now. They were wrong, and we are in the midst of yet another big wave which has not peaked yet.

The lack of official public health advice seems very inadequate on the part of the Department for Health and Social Care. The Chief Medical Officer is also silent on how we should be protecting ourselves, only saying recently that “a Covid variant worse than Omicron is likely to hit the UK with seasonal peaks over the next two to three years.” That is not very helpful.

So, two years on, it’s basically a free for all. That’s the policy. As someone who is triple vaxxed and on Day 18 of Covid as I write this – feeling very tired and rather out of sorts – this lack of any kind of coherent Covid policy seems inexcusable. We should surely be retaining masks in crowded public spaces, having a proper Covid strategy for schools, including better ventilation – as pupil absences rise yet again – and continuing with the UK’s vital Covid surveillance work: at the very least.

* Judy Abel has worked in the health policy field for around 15 years, including at the British Medical Association, for the All-Party Parliamentary Health Group, and in policy roles at Asthma UK, the Neurological Alliance and Versus Arthritis until the end of 2021. She was also the Constituency Office Manager and Senior Caseworker for former Lib Dem MP, Sir Simon Hughes from 2012 to 2014. All views are her own.