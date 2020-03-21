Has the Government been behind the curve in implementing coronavirus measures – and if so why?

Embed from Getty Images

It appears that the UK Government has, at times, been slow-footed over dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reacting to events rather than leading on them. The first example was when the FA decided to suspend professional football matches to halt the spread of COVID-19, ahead of the Government banning mass gatherings a few days later in a policy U-turn on 13 March.

Then there were calls by experts last weekend (14/15 March) for social distancing and homeworking to be implemented, as we watched on while the World Health Organization said social distancing was vital to halt the spread of the virus, but nothing was being implemented on the ground. Hundreds of scientists supported an open letter to the Government on 14 March pressing for ‘more restrictive measures’ to contain the coronavirus. Jeremy Hunt, the former Health and Social Care Secretary, had also expressed serious concerns about the Government’s strategy in a Newsnight interview just days before. Eventually, on 16 March, Public Health England set out guidance on social distancing and Boris Johnson announced that social distancing was now all-important and that people should work from home and stay away from bars and restaurants*, a move which was widely welcomed, although many thought he could have gone further.

That same turbulent weekend of 14/15 March, Government policy announcements were being pushed out to an inner circle journalists like Robert Peston. His Twitter feed on 14 March read: “Elderly to be quarantined at home or in care homes for four months, in ‘wartime-style’ mobilisation” (an idea later watered down). There was serious disquiet on social media about the Government announcing measures like this with little transparency and accountability, so on Monday 16 March daily No 10 press briefings were instituted with Boris Johnson flanked by the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer….but would this have happened without all the pressure?

Healthcare professionals were also pleading for proper protective equipment in hospitals, as we heard widespread stories of doctors and nurses treating patients with substandard facemasks and aprons because of shortages, a point raised by Jeremy Hunt in a further Newsnight interview on 18 March. Additional equipment has now been promised, although it is not clear whether it is reaching the frontline. NHS Chief Operating Officer Amanda Pritchard told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee on 17 March that there was enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, but distribution problems meant some hospitals were suffering shortages. What does it take to organise transportation to hospitals from a depot/hospital in a small country such as the UK – more than six weeks after the first case appeared in the UK on 31 January?

There were further calls last weekend for far more testing of healthcare staff on the frontline and of people self-isolating because of symptoms and, again, a few days later, plans to escalate testing from 5,000 to 25,000 people a day were announced by Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, although it is not clear whether the additional test kits are materialising fast enough, putting the lives of doctors’, nurses and paramedics on the frontline at risk. Dr Richard Horton, Editor of the Lancet, who is collecting feedback from frontline staff, posted one such staff comment on Twitter on 20 March “Health workers with fever and cough are being told to keep working. There is no testing if you have symptoms.”

So, what is going on? Why are those running the country seemingly being less than decisive at such a critical time? Well one possibility is that the ‘herd immunity’, ‘take it on the chin’ approach, which Boris referred in an interview on the This Morning programme on 5 March, still has some currency. However, at a meeting of the Academy of Medical Science in London this week, the consensus view was that introducing the idea of herd immunity had been ‘an error’ because “that was never the aim of the [disease] modellers or the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies” (SAGE). Nonetheless, one has to ask why crowded Tube trains were allowed to run in London for weeks while COVID-19 was gaining a foothold in the population – the perfect closed environment for the virus to spread all over the capital? And, why haven’t cafes and restaurants been ordered to close if the Government really wants people to avoid them? Is it perhaps because the behavioural scientists decided that the population couldn’t handle social distancing and behaviour change for too long a period, so they waited? Unrelated, but equally worrying – are there potential supply chain problems in the NHS which mean protective clothing and kit are still not getting to where they are needed?

The Government has been responsive to calls for action from scientists, public health experts and the medical profession, but has not been proactive, leading to a sense of uncertainty. With distinguished scientists at the helm who know the epidemiology well, one is left asking why? Whatever the reason, it is troubling, as Dr Richard Horton, Editor of the Lancet, pointed out so starkly in his article in the Guardian just two days ago.

*The Government has just announced (5pm Friday) that all pubs, bars and restaurants have to close as of 21 March.

* Judy Abel has worked in the health field for over 12 years, including at the British Medical Association, for the All-Party Parliamentary Health Group and Asthma UK. She was also the Constituency Office Manager and Senior Caseworker for former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes from 2012 to 2014. All views are her own.