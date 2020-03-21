Ian Hamilton

We need a plan that’s designed for everyone – please discuss

By | Sat 21st March 2020 - 3:34 pm

2020 is going to be a pretty rough year for all of us. Our front line NHS staff will have a particularly torrid time. Many of the financial losses incurred by individuals will not be covered and unemployment will become, sadly, quite common. So, is there anything extra we as individuals can do to improve the situation? How can we invest in our economy?

I am suggesting a form of Citizens Wealth Fund independent of national government and have laid out a possible format in this document.

Essentially any UK citizen or those with a right to live here could apply for an account that would hold their free share in the fund. You are only allowed one share, it cannot be sold or passed on and its life will end with yours. The free share would pay out an annual bonus which would be a portion of the previous year’s profits.

They could also invest in trade-able bonds which would pay a set interest rate plus a bonus. The bonus is also a share of the annual profits.

The general aims of the fund could take into account the following:

  • The environment should be a prime motive in all investments.
  • Have social benefits.
  • Invest heavily in affordable housing.
  • Economic regeneration in conjunction with local stake holders.
  • A holder of national assets like farmland and buildings.
  • An investor in business as a partial or total shareholder with profit shared with employees.
  • Work with local and national government, charities and educational establishments to help with funding.
  • Operate a national carbon offset scheme.
  • Be a long term investor and savings vehicle.
  • Invest in future technologies, manufacturing and agriculture.
  • Make a profit for citizens.

Please let me know your thoughts, ideas and criticisms.

* Ian Hamilton is a Lib Dem member in Horley

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Raw 21st Mar '20 - 3:45pm

    Is it going to be compulsory ?

    You could always join the Ecology Building Society…. an ethical mutual with all the benefits you say that you want without any of the drawbacks, and it’s not cancelled or confiscated on death..

  • Frank West 21st Mar '20 - 3:58pm

    An excellent moment to engage in a reduced diet, 800 calories a day (healthy food) seems to have benefits in terms of heath and longevity and would help keep people away from the NHS, etc and prepare people for reduced availability of food. Wonder how many young people are going to volunteer to help pick crops now that foreigners can’t come over to do the job on the cheap?

  • Hywel 21st Mar '20 - 4:34pm

    “800 calories a day (healthy food) seems to have benefits in terms of heath and longevity”

    From https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/the-eatwell-guide/

    “On average, women should have around 2,000 calories a day (8,400 kilojoules) and men should have around 2,500 calories a day (10,500 kilojoules).”

    And the NHS has this advice specifically on the idea of 800 cal/day diets
    https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-weight/very-low-calorie-diets/
    “Very low calorie diets are not suitable for most people” (in large letters)

    If LDV is going to become the channel for spreading dangerous, unsourced, ill-informed nonsense then you would be best to shut it down.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarHywel 21st Mar - 4:34pm
    "800 calories a day (healthy food) seems to have benefits in terms of heath and longevity" From https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/the-eatwell-guide/ "On average, women should have around 2,000...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 21st Mar - 4:25pm
    @Peter Parsons I absolutely agree that such proposals would need to be fully worked out, including all the extra taxation, and all the necessary complexity...
  • User AvatarHywel 21st Mar - 4:21pm
    True - they aren't obliged to follow the government model. But I bet a huge number of tenancies do as most are 'off the shelf'...
  • User AvatarPeter Parsons 21st Mar - 4:08pm
    @George Kendall, I fully appreciate that something as radical as a UBI isn't easy, but that doesn't mean such proposals should not be fully developed...
  • User AvatarFrank West 21st Mar - 3:58pm
    An excellent moment to engage in a reduced diet, 800 calories a day (healthy food) seems to have benefits in terms of heath and longevity...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Mar - 3:45pm
    Is it going to be compulsory ? You could always join the Ecology Building Society.... an ethical mutual with all the benefits you say that...