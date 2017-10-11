Olly Grender

Olly Grender writes…Why Alison Suttie and I are sleeping out tonight

By | Wed 11th October 2017 - 6:54 pm

Don’t know about the rest of you but I love my bed.  Nothing makes me appreciate it more than the annual DePaul International sleepout.  

Tonight Alison Suttie and I will be bedding down in the Somerset House courtyard.  We are in a safe secure place in comparison with most people who are homeless and on the streets.

But a night sleeping out in central London is a stark reminder to us of what too many people endure – and in growing numbers.   You don’t feel safe.  You don’t really sleep.  You spend the day feeling pretty ropey.  That is just one night.

The next day I will speak in a debate in the Lords about availability of housing – what a sorry tale that has been over the decades and lies at the heart of a growing crisis of homelessness here in the UK.  Alison has seen DePaul’s work in Odessa in Ukraine and in Bratislava in Slovakia in her international work with Tuberculosis NGOs.

If there’s a bit of small change you can spare for this great cause we would be really grateful.

If you use this link you can donate to Alison’s justgiving page for this sleep out. Thanks!

* Olly Grender is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and is deputy chair of the general election campaign

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 11th Oct - 6:46pm
    @Gordon YOU said: "MMT is a great analysis of how money and credit work but is policy neutral just as knowing that the planets orbit...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 11th Oct - 6:37pm
    Roland, So all this comes from the Nick Clegg who made such a success of coalition and made the Lib Dems look so much like...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 11th Oct - 5:56pm
    At PMQ on 11/10/2017 there was a flash of temper from Theresa May as she threw down a bundle of papers before recovering to blast...
  • User AvatarJoeB 11th Oct - 5:54pm
    Gordon, there was an interesting documentary last night on the Russian revolution. When Lenin was speaking to the St, Petersburg soviet he didn't speak of...
  • User AvatarRoland 11th Oct - 5:12pm
    @Neil Sandison - "Nicks comments could backfire upon him with Liberal Democrats expressing why they could not in a million years consider joining two old...
  • User AvatarGordon 11th Oct - 4:48pm
    The two graphs I linked earlier (comment 11/10 @ 1:16 pm) each make more sense in context of the other (and I only found the...