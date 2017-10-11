Olly Grender writes…Why Alison Suttie and I are sleeping out tonight

Don’t know about the rest of you but I love my bed. Nothing makes me appreciate it more than the annual DePaul International sleepout.

Tonight Alison Suttie and I will be bedding down in the Somerset House courtyard. We are in a safe secure place in comparison with most people who are homeless and on the streets.

But a night sleeping out in central London is a stark reminder to us of what too many people endure – and in growing numbers. You don’t feel safe. You don’t really sleep. You spend the day feeling pretty ropey. That is just one night.

The next day I will speak in a debate in the Lords about availability of housing – what a sorry tale that has been over the decades and lies at the heart of a growing crisis of homelessness here in the UK. Alison has seen DePaul’s work in Odessa in Ukraine and in Bratislava in Slovakia in her international work with Tuberculosis NGOs.

If there’s a bit of small change you can spare for this great cause we would be really grateful.

If you use this link you can donate to Alison’s justgiving page for this sleep out. Thanks!

* Olly Grender is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and is deputy chair of the general election campaign