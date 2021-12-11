Omicron: Daisy Cooper says emergency plan needed with 72 hours

By | Sat 11th December 2021 - 5:47 pm

There is a lot to be learnt about Omicron. We know it is spreading fast. Faster than the dominant variant Delta. We don’t yet know its health impacts, the risks of those with one, two or three doses of vaccine getting Covid-19. We don’t yet know the health impacts of Omicron, the extent it will increase hospitalisation, lead to long term health consequences and deaths.

It is very early days on Omicron. The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine study that triggered today’s media statement by Daisy Cooper has yet to be peer reviewed. But if there is a single lesson from this epidemic, is that earlier planning and earlier action can improve health outcomes and save lives. That is why she is calling for Boris Johnson’s government to set out its emergency plans to Parliament in the next 72 hours.

Responding today to new analysis of the danger posed by the Omicron variant, Lib Dem Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

This new modelling shows the real danger posed by the Omicron variant, with 25,000 people or more dying if we get this wrong.

With both Ambulance and A&E services already stretched to breaking point, we cannot afford another huge surge in hospitalisations.

The Government must act quickly and set out its emergency plans to Parliament in the next 72 hours.

It must urgently ramp up the booster programme, give frontline NHS staff the additional resources they need, guarantee financial protections for small businesses, particularly in hospitality, and ensure that everyone who needs it can access mental health support during these difficult times.

In a media release published today reporting on research that is not yet peer reviewed, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said:

New modelling… suggests the Omicron variant has the potential to cause a wave of transmission in England that could lead to higher levels of cases and hospitalisations than those seen during January 2021, if additional control measures are not taken…

Under the most optimistic scenario (low immune escape of Omicron and high effectiveness of boosters), a wave of infection is projected which could lead to a peak of over 2,000 daily hospital admissions, with 175,000… hospitalisations and 24,700… deaths between 1st December 2021 and 30th April 2022, if no additional control measures are implemented over and above the current ‘Plan B’ policy in England.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    Brad Barrows: Do you know people from the Baltic states? The problem is that the history matters. People of Russian origin are now disadvantaged in these st...
  • theakes
    Each week I feel ALDC need to taske more care with their report and include EVERYTHING in a fair and open fashion....
  • John Marriott
    I spent three years teaching high school in Alberta, Canada in the early 1970s, where there was a significant Ukrainian community. In fact, Ukrainian was one of...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Brad Barrows Re your post at 6pm 11 Dec - you refer to there being plenty of examples of countries which can be united despite different languages and religio...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Why does the U S A and its allies keep on trying to pick rows with China, Russia and Iran? Might we have enough to do with the climate crisis, viral plagues a...