On cancel culture

A tenet of the liberal standpoint is freedom of speech and ideas – that debate with reasoned arguments is essential to progress and democratic participation. This seems to be a view that is being tested with what many call the “culture wars” of the moment, centred around racism (historic and current), as well as trans rights.
The charge is that activists on various sides look to deny people with opposing views the opportunity to express them. From pressuring institutions to cancel speakers, to hounding the opposition off Twitter, impassioned campaigners are trying to redraw the boundaries of what is acceptable and “up for debate”, and what is beyond discussion.
As liberals, where is that line drawn? And, further, is it OK for that line to be moved with the prevailing culture?
My gut reaction to debate being closed down is that it is unhealthy to do so when looking at the overall benefit to society. A free market of ideas is what helps us get to a better place, to make progress. But it’s only fair to test that – what would I feel uncomfortable about encouraging a debate about? Can I imagine allowing, as an extreme example, a pro/anti debate on paedophilia on a University campus?
To be honest, I can’t. To allow the suggestion that both sides would have a 50/50 split of credence would not seem reasonable. My criteria here isn’t the law (it should be perfectly acceptable to argue something should be legal), it’s the severity of disgust and opposition to the ‘motion’ I feel. Is this a good basis for trying to deny someone avenues to talk about their point of view?
Maybe the reason for not wanting a discussion like that is that the ‘correct’ view is already settled, and an extraordinary claim to the contrary would require extraordinary evidence to open it back up for debate. That in order to put something like “does racism exist today?” up for debate requires massive, new evidence from a very, very believable source – much like settled scientific matters (for me to attend a flat earth debate would take some incredible new discovery, for example).
The challenge, however, is to make sure anyone claiming a debate is already ‘settled’ is correct in that assumption, and that there’s consensus.
One thing is for sure. The internet has opened up many more people to the idea of taking a position on different issues, and then sharing that opinion with the world. But I’m not sure everyone has been equally encouraged to develop their position with reason and an open mind, rather than skipping the detail and jumping straight to short bursts of opinion on social networks.
With a little more focus on testing one’s own argument with honesty, and a genuine attempt to listen and consider opposing viewpoints, maybe the heat will start to go from these debates, and society will evolve from the current “culture war” that is saddening quite a few of us.
* Matt Harwood is a member of the Liberal Democrats.
Sometimes debate has to be shut down to prevent damage to property and danger to others. It’s not a liberal approach, but it carries less risk than providing a platform to offensive views; which is a lot easier than dealing with the problems should a speaker or an audience member get hurt, or paying for the repair and clean-up operations after a protest.
However, in a perfect liberal world, there would be no banned debates; and no banned speakers. It’s important to recognise that all view points are valid, even offensive ones. After all, why should I give any credence to your beliefs if you ostracise me for mine? But not all activists are liberals, and not all activists have any interest in changing the opinions of others. By drowning out the voices of their opponents, their interest is in denying the opportunity of the audience from using their own reason, and in conforming with the activists own ideologies.
On the face of it, it ought to be simple enough to say that as long as you are not discriminating against other members of society on the basis of some protected characteristic, then you can say whatever you want. The point, in this view, of the free exchange of ideas is to improve society, not to find ways for one part of society to oppress another.
I still think this is the simple idea that we should cling to as the mud swirls around us.
The difficulty is that there is some dispute over what is discrimination and what isn’t, and therefore that is how much of the debate is framed.
“I’m not allowed to say X” – usually from someone who just did.
“Your view of Y is a denial of my personal experience of oppression.” – which maybe it is, or maybe it is just another opinion
“X claim they need this for equality, but if you give it to them you are oppressing Y.” – Whether this a prejudiced statement hinges on its merits, and that is always part of the dispute.
Because the question of whether a view is prejudiced or not is so central to its acceptability, and so disputable, the question seems to expand to fill almost the whole space of the debate. There seems little room, sometimes, to be wrong about something without being prejudiced. But how can this be? Surely we are all wrong about many things that we will hopefully get right in the future.
If we want debates to happen at all, perhaps we have to find a way to frame them in such a way that it is possible to be wrong without being bad so that we can advocate for what is right in a fair fight, because otherwise there is no debate and no progress.