On cancel culture

A tenet of the liberal standpoint is freedom of speech and ideas – that debate with reasoned arguments is essential to progress and democratic participation. This seems to be a view that is being tested with what many call the “culture wars” of the moment, centred around racism (historic and current), as well as trans rights.

The charge is that activists on various sides look to deny people with opposing views the opportunity to express them. From pressuring institutions to cancel speakers, to hounding the opposition off Twitter, impassioned campaigners are trying to redraw the boundaries of what is acceptable and “up for debate”, and what is beyond discussion.

As liberals, where is that line drawn? And, further, is it OK for that line to be moved with the prevailing culture?

My gut reaction to debate being closed down is that it is unhealthy to do so when looking at the overall benefit to society. A free market of ideas is what helps us get to a better place, to make progress. But it’s only fair to test that – what would I feel uncomfortable about encouraging a debate about? Can I imagine allowing, as an extreme example, a pro/anti debate on paedophilia on a University campus?

To be honest, I can’t. To allow the suggestion that both sides would have a 50/50 split of credence would not seem reasonable. My criteria here isn’t the law (it should be perfectly acceptable to argue something should be legal), it’s the severity of disgust and opposition to the ‘motion’ I feel. Is this a good basis for trying to deny someone avenues to talk about their point of view?

Maybe the reason for not wanting a discussion like that is that the ‘correct’ view is already settled, and an extraordinary claim to the contrary would require extraordinary evidence to open it back up for debate. That in order to put something like “does racism exist today?” up for debate requires massive, new evidence from a very, very believable source – much like settled scientific matters (for me to attend a flat earth debate would take some incredible new discovery, for example).

The challenge, however, is to make sure anyone claiming a debate is already ‘settled’ is correct in that assumption, and that there’s consensus.

One thing is for sure. The internet has opened up many more people to the idea of taking a position on different issues, and then sharing that opinion with the world. But I’m not sure everyone has been equally encouraged to develop their position with reason and an open mind, rather than skipping the detail and jumping straight to short bursts of opinion on social networks.

With a little more focus on testing one’s own argument with honesty, and a genuine attempt to listen and consider opposing viewpoints, maybe the heat will start to go from these debates, and society will evolve from the current “culture war” that is saddening quite a few of us.

* Matt Harwood is a member of the Liberal Democrats.