One in four expect to never turn their heating on this winter due to rising energy bills

New polling commissioned by the Liberal Democrats reveals the public are planning to make heartbreaking decisions to cope with spiralling energy prices this winter

Parents with children under 18 set to be hardest hit by energy rises according to new poll

Lib Dems warn of “the worst cost of living crisis in a century” if Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak do not scrap the energy price cap rise

New polling commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has revealed almost one in four (23%) of UK adults plan to never turn their heating on this winter. This rises to over one in four (27%) amongst parents with children under the age of 18.

The new polling also reveals those who are parents of children aged under 18 are increasingly likely to put more on their credit card due to rising energy bills (33% compared to national average 23%)

The newly released polling also finds seven in ten (69%) will turn on their heating on less this winter and one in ten (11%) will even take out a loan in response to rising energy prices. Those with children under 18 are again more likely to take out a loan due to rising energy bills (17%).

The findings are revealed following OfGem announcing the energy price cap will result in the typical household energy bill reaching £3,549 a year from 1st October.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to scrap the energy price cap rise in October, as well as provide further targeted support at the lowest paid amid a winter cost of living crisis. The party’s plan to keep energy bills at their current price would be part funded by a further Windfall Tax on oil and gas companies. In the first six months of this year alone, BP and Shell made a staggering £29 billion in profits, whilst many households plan to go cold during winter.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

Families and pensioners across the country are making heartbreaking decisions because the Government has failed to save them. It is a national scandal that parents are having to choose between heating their homes and feeding their children. It shouldn’t be like this. Britain is on the brink of the worst cost of living crisis in a century and yet still Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will not scrap the energy price rise. It is clear energy prices must not be allowed to rise in October. Their refusal to cancel the energy price cap rise is leaving millions facing financial devastation. An economic catastrophe is now just a month away because we have a Zombie Government in Westminster, and two leadership contenders living on another planet. It is time to tax the record multi-billion pound profits of oil and gas companies and use the money to save British families and pensioners.

