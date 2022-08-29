Welcome to my day: 29 August 2022 – aren’t politicians people too?

As my colleague noted yesterday, Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, has been in the news for having the audacity to be (relatively) young, and dance at parties. Alcohol may even have been partaken of!

And I find myself wondering, since when did we start insisting that rather dull people represent us and why? Whilst expecting relatively high moral and ethical standards does seem reasonable, politicians are human and should be able to express themselves and, heaven forbid, let their hair down from time to time.

I thought that Tim Farron who, despite his frankly bizarre fondness for Blackburn Rovers, is as real a person as you could hope to find, put it well when asked for comment by the Guardian;

Social media is a mixed bag. I think it does change things but we have to accept our politicians are human beings – we should expect high standards in terms of integrity, but that doesn’t preclude you from having a couple of beers with your mates and dancing like nobody’s watching. I‘m an Olympic-standard dad dancer and I’m glad there are no pictures of me.

In truth, most of the fuss being made is opportunistic – there’s a decent chunk of the electorate who will happily condemn a politician simply on the basis of party affiliation. And she’s a young woman – would a man in a similar situation attract as much approbation? Tim doesn’t think so;

They like the idea of rubbishing people like that because diversity and equality offends some people, and they like to take an opportunity to show how terrible it is. I’m absolutely certain if she was a 36-year-old bloke he wouldn’t be getting this coverage at all – I’m absolutely clear it’s an age and gender thing.

Well said, Tim!

Are you a Parish Councillor? Has your Council adopted the new Code of Conduct produced by the Local Government Association last year? And if it has, are you taking the Civility and Respect pledge?

Whilst this isn’t a party political issue, I think that it’s something that Liberal Democrats in the sector should support and promote, as it makes for better governance and encourages wider participation.

Today’s anniversary is that of the birth of John Locke in 1632. As a supposed “father” of what is now modern liberalism, I fear that he’d be horrified by some of those claiming to be liberals. I know that I am…

It’s the last week of the Conservative leadership campaign, with Parliament returning from its summer recess next Monday, albeit only for a short period before the Conference recess, and Liz Truss’s apparently inevitable election as leader, and thus Prime Minister on the same day. And with rumours swirling as to who will be senior figures in her cabinet, some of the suggestions do not augur well for the country. John Redwood, for pity’s sake?

Ah well, at least we’ve got a bank holiday to enjoy. Here in Creeting St Peter, it’s the Parochial Church Council’s barbecue fundraiser this afternoon, and I’ll be there, eating a burger or, even better, a decent sausage. So, some sunny weather would be greatly appreciated…

