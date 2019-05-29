Our message to the nation following the EU Election results

What a great night it was for those who want us to remain in the EU, working for a better Britain, a better Europe and a better world.
The result presents a challenging opportunity for us. Are we up to it?
It will be a challenge to convert the Stop Brexit voters into our true supporters and activists.
It’s a challenge to outdo the Conservatives in taking on the Brexit party’s claim to represent the nation, constantly reminding people that the total vote share for remain (40.4%) was greater than Leave (around 34.9%). We need to repeatedly remind people that the Brexit Party started not from nothing, but from a large UKIP platform, with its discriminatory elements and empty promises based sorely on anger at an unfair system.
It’s a challenge to out-do the Labour party in its claim to represent ordinary workers, whose best deal is within the EU and developing our people’s skills in a less centralised UK.
The opportunity is there to state more clearly the case for remain, for improvements to the EU, for stepping up the use of our power within the EU, for our power and influence in the world for justice and peace, for dealing with inequality and migration in the UK and the world and for dealing with huge world economic entities and the environmental crisis.
We must share the Green’s passion for Green issues, but show this is an issue for good business as well as the environment and that we have a large range of policies which outdo the greens.
It will be an opportunity to show the weakness of the Brexit and Conservative parties on all these.
We must tell people we are no longer a party of the establishment but want to change the way we do politics, like the electoral system, the Lords, the highly centralised government, the need for more challenge by Parliament to Government and especially that we believe in localism as well as internationalism.
We must show people both the Brexit and Conservative parties have no solutions that will benefit everyone equally and we must show that Labour has little clue how to lead in a clear economically sustainable and viable direction that really serves people’s needs. All three of these parties believe in heavily centralised government. The time has come to tell people unequivocally that Labour and Conservatives no longer have what it takes to lead our nation forward and the Brexit party has no clue.
So I am looking to our party’s leadership from today to speak out clearly, simply and challengingly about this in the next few months.
* Nigel Jones is Chair of Newcastle-under-Lyme Lib Dems, Chair of Liberal Democrat Education Association, Boro' Councillor (2002 to '15) and Parliamentary Candidate (Newcastle under Lyme '10 & '17, Walsall North'15).
At federal conference Catherine Bearder MEP said that we must not allow the leavers to claim patriotism uniquely. She was wearing a union jack scarf.
Liberal Democrat leadership candidates should pick up this point because it is about the national interest.
In particular leaving the EU with no deal would cause unemployment and bankruptcies nationwide.
Last Thursday roughly 5.25M people voted for The Brexit Party. Contrast that with over 6M people signing the petition to revoke Article 50. That statistic should be thrown in Nigel Farage’s face every time he speaks.
Hmmm I prefer the Union Jack WITH the Euro stars flag myself!
@ Nigel
“Stop Brexit” and “Out Now” won, the latter had a bit of excitement from Farage.
I was wrong to criticise the B…. to B…. slogan. This result has shown us that the public wants short, unequivocal messages promising action with some excitement.
Nigel is right to identify the exciting opportunities open to us, but are we up to it?
For a start it means out with turgid press releases on every subject under the sun, meaningless strap lines like “demand better” and promoting of esoteric issues.
It means positive statements,, a few key action messages, e.g.
• End austerity – remove inequality.
• Save the Planet
• End homelessness
• Education for the 21st century
• Protect our NHS
• Fair Taxation
• Reform our democracy
Plus in the short term STOP BREXIT
Under each heading you would find a summary of policies, which could lead you down to the detail. Our web site should be constructed so you can hit on one of the key issues and trickle down
It is concentrating on key issues that win council seats, why cannot our central party learn.
Excitement is difficult; we have had little positive excitement since the days of Paddy and Charles. Possibly through an outgoing president who looks to the public rather than internal party matters. (NOT an MP). A little humour from leaders would help.
As Nigel identifies the opportunity is there, can we seize it? It would be helpful to have an input from our potential leadership and president candidates.
@ pmknowles
“Last Thursday roughly 5.25M people voted for The Brexit Party…..6M people signing the petition…”
We can all play around with numbers to suit our purposes. More people voted Leave than turned out to vote for all parties combined for the EU elections for example.
The low turn out can’t IMO be just put down to apathy. I’ve never voted in the EU Parliament on principle and I don’t intend to start now. I don’t have any problem with European Free Trade and even relative freedom of movement. People have always moved in and out of the UK from Europe and no doubt they always will. But, why do we need an additional tier of government to be able to swap Scotch Whisky or Jet engines or whatever else we make, for French wine and German cars?
And what happens if the EU Parliament and the UK Parliament disagree? Who has the final say? There’s no way there can be a compromise on that. It has to be one or the other. It’s either EU law or UK law.
@Richard and Steve: patriotism is a loaded word, but in so far as Brexiteers use it, I would agree that we must claim to be patriots. Image matters, though using flags depends very much on the context; using the union Jack alone can counter the incorrect image our party has among many groups of people.
@pmknowles: a good point, plus the march of nearly a million people in London.
@David Becket: I hope you have not missed my point about the case for Remain; simply calling for Stop will not be enough, we must now say why in a simple summative way. I agree about our party website; I occasionally meet people who say they looked up what we have to say on certain major issues and cannot find it, though nowadays this has to be combined with messages on facebook with links to the website.
Only a third of the voters, voted. Is it still ‘a curse on both your houses’?There is a lot to fight for, uniting leavers and remainers. The present chaos in Labour and Tories will be sorted out. The battle will then get harder. Campaign for PR so that the people are better represented more. At the moment centralised Govnt. which is controlled by only one party and therefore its voters has to be changed.