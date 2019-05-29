Our message to the nation following the EU Election results

What a great night it was for those who want us to remain in the EU, working for a better Britain, a better Europe and a better world.

The result presents a challenging opportunity for us. Are we up to it?

It will be a challenge to convert the Stop Brexit voters into our true supporters and activists.

It’s a challenge to outdo the Conservatives in taking on the Brexit party’s claim to represent the nation, constantly reminding people that the total vote share for remain (40.4%) was greater than Leave (around 34.9%). We need to repeatedly remind people that the Brexit Party started not from nothing, but from a large UKIP platform, with its discriminatory elements and empty promises based sorely on anger at an unfair system.

It’s a challenge to out-do the Labour party in its claim to represent ordinary workers, whose best deal is within the EU and developing our people’s skills in a less centralised UK.

The opportunity is there to state more clearly the case for remain, for improvements to the EU, for stepping up the use of our power within the EU, for our power and influence in the world for justice and peace, for dealing with inequality and migration in the UK and the world and for dealing with huge world economic entities and the environmental crisis.

We must share the Green’s passion for Green issues, but show this is an issue for good business as well as the environment and that we have a large range of policies which outdo the greens.

It will be an opportunity to show the weakness of the Brexit and Conservative parties on all these.

We must tell people we are no longer a party of the establishment but want to change the way we do politics, like the electoral system, the Lords, the highly centralised government, the need for more challenge by Parliament to Government and especially that we believe in localism as well as internationalism.

We must show people both the Brexit and Conservative parties have no solutions that will benefit everyone equally and we must show that Labour has little clue how to lead in a clear economically sustainable and viable direction that really serves people’s needs. All three of these parties believe in heavily centralised government. The time has come to tell people unequivocally that Labour and Conservatives no longer have what it takes to lead our nation forward and the Brexit party has no clue.

So I am looking to our party’s leadership from today to speak out clearly, simply and challengingly about this in the next few months.

* Nigel Jones is Chair of Newcastle-under-Lyme Lib Dems, Chair of Liberal Democrat Education Association, Boro' Councillor (2002 to '15) and Parliamentary Candidate (Newcastle under Lyme '10 & '17, Walsall North'15).