The Voice

Our President welcomes new and renewed members

By | Fri 1st May 2020 - 8:30 pm

Our Party President, Mark Pack, has posted the following upbeat message on Instagram today:

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoland 1st May - 8:57pm
    >Would it have been reasonable to convert some/majority of NHS hospitals to “fever hospitals” I thought that was the purpose of the Nightingale Hospitals. I...
  • User AvatarRoland 1st May - 8:46pm
    "?There is no doubt that pubs will be amongst the last businesses to reopen and rightly so."? The pub in a neighboring village has 'reopened'....
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st May - 7:45pm
    @ Adrian May, " So what’s the way out of this?" You, as a "libertarian", probably won't like the idea but it has to be...
  • User AvatarEd Joyce 1st May - 7:42pm
    Some good work there from the Ealing Lib Dem council group. These small embedded teams make it much easier for members to engage with the...
  • User Avatartonyhill 1st May - 7:05pm
    One of the main problems that many businesses will face as the lockdown is eased is that demand will not rise sufficiently quickly to allow...
  • User Avatarexpats 1st May - 6:45pm
    R A Underhill 1st May '20 - 6:29pm..... I know the question wasn't addressed to me but... 1) Are you with Wetherspoons? I have only...