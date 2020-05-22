Our society has failed to protect the poorest and most disadvantaged of our citizens. This has to be stopped now.

Embed from Getty Images

In the most expensive care homes, recent TV footage showed, both staff and residents have been protected from the virus, and nobody died. But in the run-of-the-mill homes shown, as our party leaders have been protesting, staff have not had the personal protective equipment they needed. With old people returning from hospital to their care homes, and care workers coming in and out without adequate PPE, what chance was there of the weakest being saved? We all know now the awful figures of mortality from the care homes.

Meantime the Office for National Statistics has shown that deaths from the virus are highest in the poorest areas of the country – where life expectancy had stalled anyway, as the recent Marmot Review recorded. (See my article here)

In crowded houses and flats, cooped up together with no gardens, housebound for weeks except for essential shopping, what chance have poor families had for healthy exercise and keeping separate from their neighbours? If they escape the virus – and the least healthy among them will be fortunate to do so – their children are falling behind with little chance for school work in the crowded family space, and mental ill-health is growing with the strain.

Now that people are urged to go back to work, it is the poorest and ethnic-minority people who are crowding on to the buses, trams and trains. The cleaners and handyworkers will be going back to the rich houses, while anyone on zero-hours contracts will struggle on as they have been doing, so that quiet deaths continue among maintenance workers and security guards.

Meantime those of us privileged to work from home have been able to enjoy the unusual peace and quiet, the freedom from having to go out in the evenings, and the chance to enjoy our gardens and good walks in the lovely spring weather. I now feel survivor guilt (as experienced by people narrowly escaping from war or disaster) but this has also made me determined that our party must shed its middle-class comfortable culture and before anything else commit to ending destitution, absolute deprivation and poverty in our country.

This is more than just ending austerity, which even this government is now apparently embracing. It is a commitment for everyone to have better homes that they can afford, with immediate housing for the homeless, and jobs for ordinary people that last and have a fair rate of pay. It is a commitment to raise benefits sufficiently to end relative poverty in a very few years, abolish the need for food banks, and have schools where every youngster has equally good education and skills training for new job opportunities. It must enable local authorities to have all the funding restored which they need to provide desperately missed back-up services, including opportunities for people to mix again and form communities and reduce loneliness and mental problems in every locality.

We will join and foster the inter-party commitment to much better health and care services with sufficient funding, and the retention and proper pay of the now-appreciated health workers. But I want our leader, whoever he or she will be, to commit to the vision above, which will amount to demanding a new social contract between government and people.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.