The Voice

PAC Report: Perfect storm for holidaymakers

By | Thu 6th April 2023 - 7:15 am

Responding to the Public Accounts Committee Report showing that hundreds of thousands of passport applicants let down by unacceptable delays, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said:

The Government’s endless track record of incompetence is creating the perfect storm for holidaymakers. Families just trying get away are now being saddled with the misery of passport delays and what seem like eternal queues at Dover.

The Home Secretary should apologise to the countless families she has let down this Easter and get to grips with this shambles. Families should be able to relax instead of having their holidays ruined by bureaucratic failings inside the Home Office.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Steve Trevethan
    Might Q E, as used to rescue inept and/or questionable banks, as in 2008, be an option?...
  • Chris Moore
    The figure for dividends paid looks too low, Martin. I reckon it'll be at least 33% higher than that. Think of when privatisation occurred: a long time ago now....
  • Mark Frankel
    Is it really this bad? Why no mention of Sky News or LBC, which have a balance of opinion? Iain Dale's Cross Question on LBC is exemplary....
  • Jennie
    Yes, lwhat Peter said. People understand, for the most part, that you can't trust print journalism, and that's one of the reasons why the circulation has fal...
  • Jennie
    Couldn't agree with Daisy more about my former local Councillor...