Today is a sad day for half a million pensioners

Why on earth should it be a sad day? On this day around 11 million British state pensioners are due a 10.1% uplift in their state pensions. That is, all except some half a million living around the world who have been denied annual increases. This is due to the legacy of an unjust policy that was set in very different times over 70 years ago, but has since been maintained by successive governments to save money.

Lib Dems Overseas have been supporting a campaign for several years to ‘unfreeze’ these pensions and we have the strong support of our leader Ed Davey alongside Lords William Wallace and Chris Rennard and Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain. We are also working closely with British overseas pension organisations in Australia, Canada and elsewhere and we are pressing for our case to be backed in the party’s next general election manifesto.

Under the frozen pension policy, those who live in certain countries that do not have reciprocal agreements with the UK are denied an annual cost-of-living increase, even though they paid their national insurance contributions in full during their working lives. The countries affected include most commonwealth nations as well as most developing countries. Some of the ‘frozen pensioners’ are fortunate in that they emigrated to Australia or Canada where the host governments provide a social net that prevents them from becoming destitute. This should be a cause for shame and embarrassment to the British government.

The recent burst of inflation is not confined to the UK. Pensioners overseas are suffering the same pressures. Those enjoying the 10.1% increase on 6th April may be comforted, even as inflation in the UK is currently running at 10.4%, but spare a thought for those faced with the same level of inflation but no additional income to compensate. Many are now receiving exactly the same pension they received 20 or even 30 years ago. Many outside Australia and Canada are destitute. I personally know some tragic cases, too old and sick to travel to the UK, even if they could afford the airfare.

The irony is that by living overseas the pensioners are putting no strain on the NHS or social services, so the country is benefiting hugely from their absence. Furthermore, frozen pensioners visiting the UK have no access to free NHS treatment or emergency accommodation. They have fewer rights than migrants!

There is one gleam of hope ahead apart from the Lib Dem support I have already mentioned. The right to vote is being restored to those who have lived overseas for over 15 years. Those who have been ignored for so long will soon have a say in who will run the country in the future. Lib Dems in the UK would do well to note that the voices of some 3.5 million overseas voters could make a difference, especially in the marginal seats where those voters used to live. We can win many of those voters by showing we are the only party whose concerns for our citizens do not stop at our borders.

* Colin Bloodworth is a member of the Lib Dems Overseas Executive .