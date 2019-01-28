Caron Lindsay

“Pathetic”

By | Mon 28th January 2019 - 9:06 pm

It’s not often you get a one-word quote from a politician.

“Pathetic.”

This was Ed Davey’s reaction to the news that Labour were to abstain on the Government’s Immigration Bill.

This Bill ends freedom of movement, rolling out the Hostile Environment on an industrial scale to EU nationals, not just those who are already here but those we desperately need to come here and work in the future.

A £30,000 salary requirement to take up a job here will obliterate our health and social care services. It is so short sighted.

This Bill is brutal, inhumane and exactly what you would expect from the Tories. It is to be opposed with passion.

We’re obviously voting against it. Labour initially said they were going to abstain. When a number of Labour MPs said that they would vote against, this was revised to a one-line whip. A one-line Whip is pretty much “turn up if you feel like it.”

This does not save Labour’s face.

Part of the reason we are in this mess is because people didn’t robustly stand up to the Daily Mail and UKIP and their revolting prejudice against immigrants. Nobody was making the positive argument for immigration and challenging the awful stuff in the media. Labour’s equivocation is disgraceful.

This Bill needs to be opposed. The Immigration Rules as they are are horrific. They need to be ripped up and we need to start again and build a system that has fairness and dignity and respect at its heart. It needs to welcome the fact that people fall across with people from the other side of the world and celebrate the fact that they want to live together in this country. It needs to enthusiastically welcome the workers we desperately need to keep our farms, hospitals and care homes, our universities, our businesses and our hotels and restaurants.

This government gets away with such egregious things because Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party lets it. On Brexit, on immigration, on everything, Labour should be piling on the pressure. Tory Whips should be tearing their hair out on every vote. They shouldn’t be putting their feet up knowing that they are not seriously under threat. No minority government should ever feel so comfortable.

You can certainly see where Mitch Benn is coming from.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarStimpson 28th Jan - 8:53pm
    I am sorry but there is no compromising with the extreme left, nor the extreme right. I do not want compromise with the EDL or...
  • User AvatarStimpson 28th Jan - 8:50pm
    The reason I have brought up rail renationalisation is that others have brought up rail renationalisation as a credible policy - when it is extremist...
  • User AvatarMartin 28th Jan - 8:50pm
    The point is that there are young people who are now of voting age. Why should they be bound by their elders and far from...
  • User Avatarfrankie 28th Jan - 8:34pm
    Expats, Stimpson speaks for Stimpson, I see few others agreeing with him. As to yourself I suspect many of your views sit more happily with...
  • User AvatarPhil Winwood 28th Jan - 8:12pm
    It would be nice to see the Lib Dems finally accept the referendum result. Failure to do so will leave the party marginalised for a...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 28th Jan - 8:12pm
    "I wonder how campaigns of this kind are assessed for their effectiveness?" You can get lots of stats on social media campaigns (including a barely...