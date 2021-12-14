Paul Walter

+++Physical conference returns to your actual Brighton next autumn

By | Tue 14th December 2021 - 8:02 am

The chair of the party’s conference committee, Nick de Costa, has made this announcement:

I can announce that the dates for autumn 2022 conference will be: 17-20 September 2022 at the Brighton Centre.

Nick has added that the Federal Conference Committee is considering elements of “hybridisation” of the conference – for example delivering some of the training online etc. Details will be shared during the months running up to the conference.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

