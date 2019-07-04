The Voice

Plaid Cymru stand aside for Lib Dem Jane Dodds in Brecon and Radnorshire

By | Thu 4th July 2019 - 11:07 pm

Plaid Cymru have announced that they will not be fielding a candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-electiion.

From the BBC

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable told the BBC the partnership between the two parties was “a very welcome development”, and it made sense that “the two strongest Remain parties in Wales are going to work together”.

Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said it was a “major step”, but it was “the right thing to do”.

He added: “We are facing one of the most significant decisions, as to whether we are going to be seemingly yanked out of the European Union even without a deal.

“Under those circumstances it is in Wales’s interest and our common interest to work together and coalesce the support for the Remain side in Wales.”

Both leaders hinted this could be the start of further co-operation between the parties, but neither were willing to be specific.

“There is no doubt that the co-operation that this is generating could well lead to wider measures,” Sir Vince said.

Candidate, and Welsh LIb Dem leader Jane Dodds welcomed the move:

Vince told The Times (£) that victory would tell the new Conservative Prime Minister that the “Conservative Party is in desperate trouble.”

The Greens decided not to stand last week so the contest is basically shaping up to be a face-off between Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds and the Brexit Party.

Vince will be talking about this latest development after 7am on the Today programme on Radio 4 in the morning.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 4th Jul - 10:59pm
    The BBC political reporter, Chris Mason is saying on Twitter that Plaid (and the Greens) are not standing. (nominations close tomorrow but the Brexit Party...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 4th Jul - 10:45pm
    @Glenn "I distinctly remember being able to spend Euros in London (where I was living at the time) in some shops and not in others...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 4th Jul - 10:33pm
    Been already. Fantastic scenery, even the inevitable drives between villages will be a joy. Will try to go again if time allows.
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 4th Jul - 10:32pm
    @ Acland, Ironically, the Lords has adopted the proposals outlined in the Burns Report (https://www.parliament.uk/documents/lords-committees/size-of-house/size-of-house-report.pdf), which imply a significant reduction in the number of Liberal...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 4th Jul - 10:27pm
    I do so agree with you Roger Lake. Our party can do detailed discussions, lengthy articles in Focuses and copy the style of the Guardian,...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 4th Jul - 10:25pm
    An example of where the Corbyn extreme Infrastructure spending policy was tried was Japan. It had decades of no growth or almost none and started...