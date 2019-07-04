Plaid Cymru stand aside for Lib Dem Jane Dodds in Brecon and Radnorshire

Plaid Cymru have announced that they will not be fielding a candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-electiion.
From the BBC
Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable told the BBC the partnership between the two parties was “a very welcome development”, and it made sense that “the two strongest Remain parties in Wales are going to work together”.
Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said it was a “major step”, but it was “the right thing to do”.
He added: “We are facing one of the most significant decisions, as to whether we are going to be seemingly yanked out of the European Union even without a deal.
“Under those circumstances it is in Wales’s interest and our common interest to work together and coalesce the support for the Remain side in Wales.”
Both leaders hinted this could be the start of further co-operation between the parties, but neither were willing to be specific.
“There is no doubt that the co-operation that this is generating could well lead to wider measures,” Sir Vince said.
Candidate, and Welsh LIb Dem leader Jane Dodds welcomed the move:
This is a historic and courageous decision in the interests of the progressive cause.
In this by-election we are demanding better for local people and businesses, not just on Brexit (where farmers’ livelihoods are at serious risk) but on healthcare and vital rural services too. https://t.co/oQ0dyC0jlf
— Jane Dodds 🏴🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) July 4, 2019
Vince told The Times (£) that victory would tell the new Conservative Prime Minister that the “Conservative Party is in desperate trouble.”
The Greens decided not to stand last week so the contest is basically shaping up to be a face-off between Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds and the Brexit Party.
Vince will be talking about this latest development after 7am on the Today programme on Radio 4 in the morning.
This is excellent news & hopefully just the start of bigger things.