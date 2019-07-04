Chuka calls out Ann Widdecombe’s slavery comments

When I was 8 years old, I watched the tv series Roots. I was horrified at its depiction of slavery and it sparked in me a lifelong commitment to human rights, fairness, freedom and equality. The principle of one human being owning another was bad enough, but the brutality with which the slaves were treated shocked me to the core.

So when Ann Widdecombe came out with her nonsense comparing Brexit to slaves attaining their freedom, I was angry. How dare she attack an institution that is so committed to peace, democracy and human rights?

Chuka Umunna took her to task:

It is grossly offensive to equate the experience of slaves with that of British citizens being part of the EU. It illustrates a total lack of understanding of the appalling, brutal nature of slavery, nevermind ignorance of how the EU works and the benefits membership brings. https://t.co/HABB22ofDz — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) July 4, 2019

