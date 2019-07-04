Caron Lindsay

Chuka calls out Ann Widdecombe’s slavery comments

By | Thu 4th July 2019 - 8:30 pm

When I was 8 years old, I watched the tv series Roots. I was horrified at its depiction of slavery and it sparked in me a lifelong commitment to human rights, fairness, freedom and equality. The principle of one human being owning another was bad enough, but the brutality with which the slaves were treated shocked me to the core.

So when Ann Widdecombe came out with her nonsense comparing Brexit to slaves attaining their freedom, I was angry. How dare she attack an institution that is so committed to peace, democracy and human rights?

Chuka Umunna took her to task:

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • David Harris 4th Jul '19 - 8:41pm

    She didn’t say we were slaves, nor peasants she was metaphorically highlighting the struggle which some of us feel we are having with the EU. If you have a sense of fairness then please explain how the election of the 2 leaders is fair or democratic. I take offence at swear of all kinds, particularly when t shirts are used in a public place to try and humiliate others. Finally the eu anthem is not a national anthem- it is the anthem of a federal europe an idea with which I fundamentally disagree.

  • frankie 4th Jul '19 - 9:07pm

    Bless David, what it must he like to live in a world of the easily offended. Your grasp of whatabouttery is to be admired though, truely some of our resident Brexiteers could learn from you. As to your struggle, well bless again the only thing you struggle is doing is strangling the British economy and when the price for that comes due a few swear words will truely be the least of your worries, paying the piper will be much more of a struggle for you and your ilk. I’m afraid it will also be an issue for the rest of us, but don’t worry I’ll do my best not to be helping out any brave Brexiteers.

