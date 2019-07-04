Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Martin Horwood’s speech to the European Parliament: Brexit is not inevitable

Thu 4th July 2019

Lib Dem MEP Martin Horwood was cheered in the European Parliament today as he gave his maiden speech, saying that Brexit was not inevitable and asking that the EU continue its policy of patience with our Government which, he waist, was acting like it was in Mr Bean or Monty Python.

https://twitter.com/MartinChelt/status/1146754515938529281

Great to see our MEPs getting off to such a brilliant start and to hear that they are clearly held in so much affection by their European colleagues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

