Michael Taylor

YOU are need NOW in Brecon and Radnorshire

By | Thu 4th July 2019 - 3:37 pm

I  have just spent 3 days in Brecon and Radnorshire working out of the Llandrindod Wells Lib Dem Office. The reception on doorsteps is very good, but there are a lot of people who have yet to decide whether they will back Jane Dodds or to stay at home. What the campaign needs in the next few weeks is data and that means lots of people knocking on doors.

Bluntly, not enough people are coming to help in this, the most likely Lib Dem by-election prospect of this Parliament. Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems is a top notch candidate and deserves much more support.

We need hundreds of people to go.

So my question to you, dear LDV reader, is when are you coming and how long can you stay?

If you want us to win this seat, then YOU have to offer your help. There is lots of canvassing to do, there are thousands of leaflets to deliver, there is clerical work in both the Brecon and Llandrindod offices to do.

I am utterly convinced we can win this seat. We held it almost continuously from 1985 to 2015 and the Welsh Assembly Member is Lib Dem Education Minister Kirsty Williams. The Tory candidate is the former MP who was found guilty of expenses irregularities and recalled by over 10,000 of his constituents. The Greens and possibly Plaid Cymru are not standing to boost the remain side and Labour haven’t won this seat for generations. The real threat probably comes from the Brexit Party, who may well mop up many of the Brexiteers as they did in the EU elections.

To put no finer point upon it, this seat is ours to lose. Without YOUR help we may not be able to pull off the victory we deserve.

I am coming back with my wife Ruth for the last 3 days of the campaign, because we can’t make it at other times. Please, cancel whatever you are doing and come to Brecon and Radnorshire.

One final point. This seat  can be reached easily by train and by car, even from London. I travelled from West Yorkshire and my mate Steve from Devon. YOU can come too. Accommodation can be found on booking.com and other travel sites for around £60 per night. If you want to be put up locally then there is a team seeking beds at supporters’ homes.

See you on the by-election trail!

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.

