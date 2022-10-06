Politics of Growth: Bring it on

The best answer to Liz Truss’s assertion that the Liberal Democrats (among others) are in some way ‘anti-growth’ is the truth; our growth policies are better than hers. Fairer, more popular, and more likely to work.

Consider these five points:

The most fundamental consideration for investment and growth is a stable macro-economic backdrop. Truss and Kwarteng could not have crafted a better way of sabotaging the UK’s reputation as a place for investment to thrive. The likelihood of the Tories being out of government may now in itself lead to more positive business sentiment and a more positive outlook for growth. We back working with our main trading partners in Europe rather than antagonizing them. Joining the single market is near the top of most economists’ lists of actions which would increase the UK’s rate of growth.

We back free child care – a key policy in our 2019 manifesto. Ensuring women can participate fully in the labour force is a key differentiator for a successful modern economy. We have a credible and longstanding commitment to the development of skills – likewise essential to growth. The UK must build an economy which is fit for the future, rather than protect the entrenched investments of the fossil fuel companies of the past. While the Conservatives also talk about ‘Green’ growth, it is no longer clear that their heart is in it. Ours is. We do not instinctively support regulatory and tax changes to encourage gas and oil, and we do not instinctively oppose wind turbines.

The Conservatives, in contrast, have an ideology which is both empirically dubious and out of tune with popular opinion – that growth depends on reducing taxes for the rich, incentivizing those on lower incomes through cutting welfare payments, and diluting objectives for net zero.

Both parties have other growth oriented policies: improving the structure of corporate taxation; supporting investment in transport and digital infrastructure; more support for R&D; and balancing growth across the nations and regions. These are important policies but distinguishing between what the various parties are saying requires a level of detailed knowledge that most of us neither have nor want. We shouldn’t expect much here to move the dial electorally.

Assuming (big assumption) that Truss and her message survive, delivering growth is likely to be a major battleground in the run up to any election whether we like it or not. Hence, we need to develop and propagate this strong story. That means reframing some key policies in the context of generating growth and thinking what more we can do to validate the contention that these are better than the ‘growth’ policies of Truss and Kwarteng.

One side of validating that our policies are better for growth than theirs has been made easier. They have already shown that they don’t know what they are doing. It is in some ways harder to prove the more positive side of the contention (that we do indeed know what we are doing) given our more limited share of voice in the national media. Approaches might include comparison of our respective policies by a generally respected think tank or amplification of the achievements of some of our councils.

But if supporting growth is the field on which the Conservatives want to play then bring it on.

* Kevin has been a party member since June 2017, from Kingston