Polls put SNP majority in doubt

Humza Yousaf has been Scotland’s First Minister for 5 days and it looks as though he’s not going to get a honeymoon. Two polls this week have shown the SNP vote falling and Labour surging while Lib Dems look as though we will gain and, in Alex Cole-Hamilton’s catchphrase of the moment, “be part of what’s next”

A Savanta poll published on Friday put us on 7 seats, giving us and Labour 49 seats between us. Between 2007 and 2011, the SNP minority government had just 47 MSPs.

This is the: – Best poll for Labour or any opposition party

– Worst for SNP

– Only SNP seat projection below 50 in my model since the 2016 Holyrood election. https://t.co/uyULcI2pBd — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) March 31, 2023

This weekend, a Sunday Times/Pnaelbase poll showed a slightly different outcome, but still a significant drop for the SNP.

Projecting Panelbase 28 – 30 Mar into seats (changes vs 7 – 10 Mar / vs 2021 election): SNP ~ 47 (-4 / -17)

Labour ~ 38 (+4 / +16)

Conservative ~ 25 (+4 / -6)

Green ~ 10 (-5 /+2)

Lib Dem ~ 5 (-3 / +1)

Alba ~ 4 (+4 / +4) (Projection caveats: https://t.co/f88QQRwMpz) pic.twitter.com/49L1xxF4bE — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) April 1, 2023

Humza Yousaf’s win by the cursed ratio of 52% to 48% means that the divisions opened up by a febrile campaign will be more difficult to heal. The refusal of Kate Forbes to take the post of Rural Affairs Secretary, a role which would have put her on a collision course with the Greens over the introduction of controversial Highly Protected Marine Areas leaves her as a powerful rallying point on the back benches.

Unforced errors such as abolishing the job of Social Security Minister, sending its previous holder Ben Macpherson to the backbenches, have also raised concerns. It seems ridiculous to have a Minister for Independence and not one to be over the transfer of disability benefits to the new Scottish Social Security Agency.

The commentary on Yousaf’s debut at First Minister’s Questions was not positive. In fact, the Herald’s Tom Gordon was brutal:

The banks of schoolkids flagged visibly, hating their teachers, hating democracy. It was like detention without end. Oh, think of the children! On and on Mr Yousaf went, clubbing his audience with the cliches of Nicola Sturgeon and the charm of Alex Salmond in a lift. Rarely has a debut felt so stale. Sometimes the end of the world doesn’t seem half bad.

John Crace in the Guardian was only marginally kinder:

But FMQs ought to have been an opportunity for Yousaf to make his mark. Not just to reach out to the far corners of the SNP but also to Scotland. To spread his vision for the country. What he planned to do differently. Instead we got a reprise of all Sturgeon’s old hits. Close your eyes and it could have been Nicola herself. Only she would have delivered it with more charisma, more conviction. Yousaf was more of a gabbled AI ChatGPT programme.

The SNP has been a formidable election winning machine for 16 years now so it would be unwise to predict their downfall quite yet. However, the departure of their former Chief Executive leaves the party at an organisational and political crossroads. Their parliamentarians, used to being pretty tightly controlled all that time, have had a taste of freedom during the leadership election and the closeness of the result means it’s going to be difficult for Yousaf to put that genie back in the bottle.

Alex Cole-Hamilton set out the Lib Dem stall this week when he stood for First Minister:

We have to put the people first. Liberal Democrats understand what matters to them because we asked them, door by door and street by street, in the villages and towns of Scotland. They want to know when they will get that hip replacement. They want to know why their kid has been left behind in school or is left waiting for mental health treatment. They want to know why they have to live in a cold home. They are looking to this chamber for the answer and that is why I am in politics. It is what keeps me awake at night. Liberal Democrats would cut waiting times and abandon the SNP paradigm of social care. We would deliver an emergency insulation programme that would make every home warm, while slashing our carbon emissions. We would strive to make our classrooms into inviting places to work and to learn by always paying our teachers what they are worth, tackling violence in our schools and scrapping national testing. Liberal Democrats are, by nature, solutions focused. We are crackling with policy ideas and, my goodness, do we not need some of those right now?

The recent by-election success for us in Corstrophine/Murrayfield shows that our campaign machine is working well. We need to get out and knock on more doors across Scotland and build the relationships with voters that will give us the best chance to getting back to the sort of influence we used to hold at Holyrood.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings