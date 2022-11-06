President Xi’s next five years – What should Europe’s strategy be?

For readers interested in geopolitics, an event organised by the Federal International Relations Committee may be attractive.

The online webinar starts at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening (8th November) and will be opened by Lord Jeremy Purvis.

George Cunningham, the panel’s moderator, will welcome:

renowned sinologist Prof Kerry Brown of King’s College London;

Reinhard Bütikofer MEP, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with China

Ms Meia Nouwens, Senior Fellow for Chinese Defence Policy and Military Modernisation at International Institute for Strategic Studies

Anyone interested is asked to register in advance here.

The Federal International Relations Subcommittee on China thanks the Liberal International British Group and Liberal Democrat European Group for helping host the webinar.