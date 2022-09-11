Michal Siewniak

Queen Elizabeth II – a truly remarkable individual

By | Sun 11th September 2022 - 8:32 am

I almost remember like it was yesterday. In June 2012, literally after leaving hospital, I had an opportunity to meet the Queen in Hatfield House. I am certain, whether someone is a royalist or not, meeting the Queen is quite a special moment. I was invited as a result of my work with the Polish community in Welwyn Hatfield. My short encounter with the British Monarch lasted maybe 2 minutes. She asked me about my nationality, what I did for a living and whether I was happy to move to the UK from Poland. At that time, she was already 86. Apart from me, she met another 20-30 people. She looked “intellectually sharp” and genuinely interested in what I was saying. Her gentle smile, “down to earth” personality and a simple “being in the moment” with some strangers; I was impressed. 

Moreover, only less than a week ago, on Saturday 3rd September, I was visiting Aberdeen and my Polish cousin, who has just completed his Degree in dentistry. We actually visited Balmoral Castle, which feels now, at least for me, like a historical moment…

In my view, she will be remembered as someone who had a profound sense of public duty. Her life story is truly remarkable. She has seen 15 British Prime Ministers, 13 US Presidents. She has been part of a huge number of political events; from the Cold War to COVID, from assassination of President Kennedy to the creation of the NHS. 

She served her life with great dignity and purpose. Although I am not a royalist, in my view, the Queen was most of the time a “unifying and not divisive” figure. It is clear that she meant a lot to so many people. The news of her passing made the headlines in all countries around the world. I am certain that she has already become a symbol of Britain and a true role model for many people in the UK and across the globe. 

 

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • James Fowler
    It's remarkable how the words like 'liberty' and 'freedom' have acquired a faintly disreputable tone even in supposedly liberal circles. The line of argument se...
  • Peter Davies
    One reform that would increase targeting in the UBI proposal would be to replace UC work allowance with an increased basic payment of 55% of the amount. This wo...
  • Peter Davies
    No the MGI proposal would not remove all reasons why people don't get UC. Claims must be resubmitted every time your circumstances change. That inevitably m...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Wikipedia is informative on hunger in the 40s and 50s....
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Some of us are strong and sincere backers of our system of Constitutuonal Monarchy, as a part of our belief in our version of Liberal Democracy. As a Constit...