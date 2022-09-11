Queen Elizabeth II – a truly remarkable individual

I almost remember like it was yesterday. In June 2012, literally after leaving hospital, I had an opportunity to meet the Queen in Hatfield House. I am certain, whether someone is a royalist or not, meeting the Queen is quite a special moment. I was invited as a result of my work with the Polish community in Welwyn Hatfield. My short encounter with the British Monarch lasted maybe 2 minutes. She asked me about my nationality, what I did for a living and whether I was happy to move to the UK from Poland. At that time, she was already 86. Apart from me, she met another 20-30 people. She looked “intellectually sharp” and genuinely interested in what I was saying. Her gentle smile, “down to earth” personality and a simple “being in the moment” with some strangers; I was impressed.

Moreover, only less than a week ago, on Saturday 3rd September, I was visiting Aberdeen and my Polish cousin, who has just completed his Degree in dentistry. We actually visited Balmoral Castle, which feels now, at least for me, like a historical moment…

In my view, she will be remembered as someone who had a profound sense of public duty. Her life story is truly remarkable. She has seen 15 British Prime Ministers, 13 US Presidents. She has been part of a huge number of political events; from the Cold War to COVID, from assassination of President Kennedy to the creation of the NHS.

She served her life with great dignity and purpose. Although I am not a royalist, in my view, the Queen was most of the time a “unifying and not divisive” figure. It is clear that she meant a lot to so many people. The news of her passing made the headlines in all countries around the world. I am certain that she has already become a symbol of Britain and a true role model for many people in the UK and across the globe.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.