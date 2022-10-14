Reactions to the churn

So Kwasi Kwarteng is out and Jeremy Hunt is in. How long can Liz Truss last after today’s extraordinary moves?

Prominent Lib Dems have, of course, been giving us their take on the news:

Boris Johnson failed our country and now Liz Truss has broken our economy. It’s time the British people were given their say on this shower of a Conservative party. We need a General Election now. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 14, 2022

Changing the Chancellor changes nothing. These ideas were Liz Truss’s as much as his. This Government and the Conservative Party that chose it is a national embarrassment. Our great country deserves so much better. Time for a General Election. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) October 14, 2022

People are angry, fed up and worried about the future. Most of all they are furious that Conservative MPs seem to think this is an acceptable way to conduct the government. It started with Boris Johnson failing our country, and now Liz Truss has broken our economy. — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 14, 2022

We had moral failure from Boris Johnson’s gvt, now fiscal failure from Liz Truss’s gvt. Ppl are angry and worried about their future. This shouldn’t be the end just of Kwarteng’s disastrous chancellorship, but of years of ineptitude from the Conservatives. General election NOW. — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) October 14, 2022

I only want to hear one thing from Truss this afternoon. “I’ve just asked his majesty to dissolve parliament. A General Election will now take place.” — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) October 14, 2022

Remember, the tax cuts were meant to be the easier part of Truss's plans. — Mark Pack 🔶 (@markpack) October 14, 2022

Enough is enough. It started with Boris Johnson failing our country, and now Liz Truss has broken our economy. It is time for the people to have their say in a General Election. pic.twitter.com/x4JqeyUINx — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 14, 2022

I think we can see a clear message here!

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.