Mary Reid

Reactions to the churn

By | Fri 14th October 2022 - 2:15 pm

So Kwasi Kwarteng is out and Jeremy Hunt is in. How long can Liz Truss last after today’s extraordinary moves?

Prominent Lib Dems have, of course, been giving us their take on the news:

 

 

 

 

 

 

I think we can see a clear message here!

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • Michael Cole 14th Oct '22 - 2:34pm

    I repeat what I said on LDV several weeks ago that this lot, Truss & Co “… haven’t got a clue.” But I never thought that they would attain this level of incompetence.

