The Voice

Registration opens for Scottish and Federal Spring Conferences

By | Sat 19th November 2022 - 12:30 pm

It was lovely to wake up to an email from Federal Conference Committee Chair Nick Da Costa announcing that registration was open for Spring Conference which takes place from 17-19 March in York.

It will be the first time the federal party has gathered in person since September 2019 in Bournemouth. Back then, Wendy Chamberlain was the PPC for North East Fife and Jo Swinson had just taken over as leader.

Federal Conference is simply the most fun you can ever have as a Liberal Democrat. It’s intense, passionate, exhilarating and this time will have the added joy of seeing everyone again. We’ll have lots to debate in a beautiful Lib Dem run city.

If you can’t go, you can register to watch and vote online.

All the information you could possibly want about registration is here – and note that there is a hefty discount if you are a first timer.

And the relevant deadlines for submitting items for debate follow.

Drafting advice deadline (motions): 16 December at 13.00

Motions deadline: 11 January at 13.00

Amendments drafting advice deadline (emergency motions and amendments): 14 February at 13.00

Amendments and Emergency Motions deadline and deadline for Appeals against non-selection of motions: 6 March at 13.00

Appeals deadline for Amendments and Emergency Motions: 16 March at 13.00

Yesterday, the Scottish Party announced that Scottish Spring Conference would take place the week before, on 10-11 March in the lovely city of Dundee. You can register here.

The Deadlines are very similar

Friday 16th December @ 5pm – Deadline for Constitutional Amendments

Wednesday 11th January @ 5pm – Deadline for Motions

Wednesday 1st February @ 5pm – Deadline for Early Bird Tickets

Tuesday 7th March @ Noon – Deadline for Amendments

Thursday 9th March @ 5pm – Deadline for Emergency Motions/Topical Motions

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Flo Clucas
    That's great. Clear and unambiguous. Thank you...
  • Tom Arms
    @Paul Barker: Several things in response. One is that the fact is that Russia is a major power with the world's largest nuclear arsenal and so a threat to use t...
  • Tim Rogers
    I have slowly come to the conclusion that these threats are a device to split the west. France and Germany were more open to a negotiated settlement than other ...
  • Paul Barker
    We need to stand & campaign in more places but there is no significance in one weeks figures. These reports are very poor, no percentages & no change...
  • Paul Barker
    Is this true ? What I have seen from Putin is Trump-style hot air & bluster. Certainly his spraying threats around is new for a Major Power, though its stan...