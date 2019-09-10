Remembering Paddy

I still can’t get my head round Paddy being gone, even nine months on.

I am so glad I was in the room at Glee Club to see him tell the Joke in Brighton last September.

Paddy influenced a huge part of my development as a Liberal Democrat. I’ve been inspired by him, I’ve fought with him (yes, I dared answer back), I’ve admired the way he dragged us from an asterisk to a sizeable political force and then tried to do it all again. While I may have disagreed with him on a fair few occasions, I sought his counsel on many more.

I will never forget how, within seconds of me doing the Today programme at the nadir of our time in coalition, the aftermath of the 2014 Euro elections, I had an email from him praising me on my performance.

Every so often, he’d ring me up and tell me off or offer me some useful ideas. He was always worth listening to. I mean, he’d built a party from nothing and he’d put together a country in the aftermath of war. How could you not?

I was gutted that I couldn’t be at his memorial service at Westminster Abbey today. An impressive location for a giant.

As a party we fought the Major Government with a passion, but we knew that there was a respect between Major and Ashdown. It made me howl when I heard John Major’s tribute to Paddy today. While I opposed the Tories with my heart, Major reminds me too much of my Dad to ever dislike him. They both look alike and are incredibly kind and decent human beings. And the generosity and eloquence of his tribute to Paddy today cemented his place as one of my favourite people in politics.

Oh Crikey. Sir John Major's address at Paddy Ashdown's memorial: "Paddy could have joined either large party & achieved high office – perhaps the highest – but he went where his heart was" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/eEAtvRVPRk — 🦇 🤘 Jennie Rigg 🏳️‍🌈 🍹 (@miss_s_b) September 10, 2019

Here are just some of the tweets from the service:

Our Lord Ashdown service today was attended by politicians from across the political spectrum, including four former Prime Ministers, a former Deputy Prime Minister, senior @LibDems, the @LordSpeaker and Black Rod.#PaddyAshdown pic.twitter.com/Xl3Mu2Oy36 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) September 10, 2019

Beautiful memorial service for Paddy Ashdown today. He was a friend and a mentor to me, and an inspiration to millions of people around the world. Politics would be a better place if we had more people like Paddy. pic.twitter.com/3ov7nVWlwK — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 10, 2019

From our leader to one of our newest MPs

Honoured to be at the service of thanksgiving for @paddyashdown today with politicians from across the political spectrum. A wonderful celebration of his life and service. Paddy was a wonderful man, so warm and supportive. He left us far too soon and will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/qnjx3UPlsl — Jane Dodds AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) September 10, 2019

Westminster Abbey is hosting the memorial service for Paddy Ashdown today. Paddy was an inspirational leader, as well as a relentless task master. He took the party from an electoral blip to a significant force in British politics. The #LibDems are forever in his debt. — Tom Brake MP 🔶 (@thomasbrake) September 10, 2019

When he was leader, Olly was right there in his office, alongside Ed Davey, working for him. That work partnership endured for the best part of 30 years.

Today at Westminster Abbey we will be remembering this wonderful person whose voice we miss so much in these turbulent times. Friend, mentor, leader to so many of us. #AshdownMemorial pic.twitter.com/TkZGULdn2Z — Olly Grender (@OllyGrender) September 10, 2019

Westminster Abbey was full of the great and good – but they were only the tip of the iceberg.

Many, many more people were inspired by Paddy. His spirit lives on in many of those who are or will be MPs, councillors, office bearers and foot soldiers in this party. We will never forget him.

And let’s give the last word to the Lib Dem Lords Twitter account.

Normally when we remember someone we've lost we'd take a quiet moment, but the Paddy we knew wasn't known for his quiet moments. Instead, we ask you to take a loud moment to remember Paddy – join a movement, sign a petition, speak up for something you believe in. — Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) September 10, 2019

