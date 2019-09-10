Countdown to Conference: Amendments selected for debate

With Autumn Conference just days away, the Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday for the selection of amendments, Emergency and Europ motions. You can see the full text of what we selected here:
As readers might be aware that the Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee, Zoe O’Connell, and members of the committee, Jennie Rigg and Sarah Brown have sadly resigned from the Party, and thereby the FCC. In the first instance the FCC wants to express its thanks and appreciation for their service to the Committee and to the party.
An election on the Committee was held for the vacant Vice Chair role, and Cara Jenkinson and Jon Ball have been duly elected as Co-Vice Chairs. Therefore, Cara Jenkinson and Jon Ball join myself as FCC Vice Chairs, with Geoff Payne as Chair.
Please note that the submission for amendments to the Europe motion is by Thursday, 12 September at 13:00. You can submit your amendments here:
The Federal Conference Committee received 66 proposed amendments, 13 emergency motions, 5 topic debate requests, and 6 Europe motions, all of which were reviewed at the meeting. Unfortunately, as always, time is usually the biggest factor when selecting amendments and we are simply unable to accept all amendments that we receive.
The list of all amendments, emergency motions, topical motions and Europe motions received is below, and to those less familiar to the terminology; there are two things that can happen to an amendment: selected for debate – this means that the amendment will be debated and voted on, and drafting amendment. These amendments have been accepted by the proposers of the motion and therefore are included in the motion and do not require a vote.
With regards to the emergency motions; these will be balloted at Conference. As you can see from the list below, we received a large number of emergency motions and some of which are on the same topic.
The summaries of the amendments below, are not those provided by the submitters, so they only give an overview of what the amendment addresses.
Finally, don’t forget that you can now submit Speaker’s Cards electronically here.
|Title/Description
|Submitted by
|Result
|F4 Continuing the Fight For Gender Equality
|45 minutes
|1
|Pensions arrangements
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|2
|Add Councillors in line 75
|SAO
|Selected for debate
|3
|Regarding internal party procedures
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|F7 Business Tax Reform: Fair for Business and Fair for Society
|60 minutes
|1
|International tax treaties, Additional resource for HMRC
|Local Party
|Drafting amendment
|2
|Environmental taxation
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|3
|Amendment to rates of taxation in lines 37-41
|Local Party
|Not selected
|4
|Freeports
|Local Party
|Selected for debate
|5
|Removal of word “British” from line 47
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|6
|Change to wording in line 71-72
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|7
|Amendment to lines 37-45, conference calls for 1 and new clause 6
|10 or more Party Members
|part selected
|8
|Expansion on international elements of motion
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|F9: Equal Marriage
|60 minutes
|1
|Update regarding recent developments since submission of motion
|10 or more Party Members
|Drafting amendment
|2
|Humanist marriages
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|3
|legislation to enable Church of England and Church of Wales to conduct same-sex marriages
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|4
|Regarding retrospective restoration of marriages which were annulled or divorced due to Gender Recognition process
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|F10: Fairer Share for All
|75 minutes
|1
|More funding to local authorities
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|2
|Citizens Inheritance
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|3
|Reference to UN Special Rapporteur
|SAO
|Not selected
|4
|Number of amendments relating to benefits, funding and Council Tax
|Local Party
|Part selected for drafting
|5
|Number of amendments relating to benefits, funding and Council Tax
|Local Party
|Not selected
|6
|Child poverty and North Strategic Transport Plan
|Regional Party
|Selected for debate
|7
|Instability of income and abolishing of benefits sanctions
|10 or more Party Members
|Part selected for drafting
|8
|Company pensions schemes
|Local Party
|Not selected
|F12 Rehabilitation of Offenders
|45 minutes
|1
|Reference to victimless crimes and new clause 2j working towards ending use of prisons unless most serious and violent crimes, and removal of 6b
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|2
|Funding for Children’s Centres
|SAO
|Not selected
|3
|Introduction of Trauma Informed Approach
|Local Party
|Selected for debate & separate vote on lines 47-48
|F14 Young Carers
|45 minutes
|1
|Changes motion to cover all carers
|10 or more Party Members
|Part selected
|2
|Travel subsidy for all carers
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|F15 Stop Brexit to Save the NHS and Social Care
|105 minutes
|1
|NHS as prevention service, highlighting role of local authorities and local pharmacies
|SAO
|part drafting amendment
|2
|Whistleblowing
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|3
|Promotion of healthy lifestyles by Councils
|Local Party
|Not selected
|4
|Nursing bursaries
|Local Party
|Not selected
|5
|Removal of reference to minimum pricing of alcohol
|Local Party
|Selected for debate
|6
|Removal of reference to ‘sugar tax’
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|7
|SEND funding
|Local Party
|Not selected
|8
|Retaining the NHS as free at point of use
|Local Party
|Drafting amendment
|9
|Calling for a new policy paper on Social Care
|Local Party
|Not selected
|F25 Music Venues
|35 minutes
|1
|Removes certain sections of motion, and insert “and Councillor organisations” in line 41
|SAO
|Drafting amendment regarding insertion / rest not selected
|2
|Business rate relief for music venues
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|F26 United Against Crime
|85 minutes
|1
|Reference to previous policy paper
|Local Party
|Not selected
|2
|Extended direct access to restorative justice
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|3
|Relating to Stop and Search
|10 or more Party Members
|Part selected as drafting amendment
|4
|Establishment of community groups
|10 or more Party Members
|Drafting amendment
|F29 Tackling the Climate Crisis Together
|100 minutes
|1
|Including access to advice and best practice
|Local Party
|Not selected
|2
|Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions
|Local Party
|Not selected
|3
|Replacement of Unleashment of Democracy and new section 2
|SAO
|Not selected
|4
|Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions
|Local Party
|Not selected
|5
|Contingency planning
|Local Party
|Not selected
|6
|Impact of climate change on poorer and BAME communities and previous lack of engagement with these groups
|Local Party
|Drafting amendment
|7
|Inclusion of taxi ranks and bus stations in line 145
|Local Party
|Not selected
|8
|Requiring all new buildings to have solar panels and electric car charging points
|Local Party
|Not selected
|9
|Car scrappage scheme and reference to policy paper on reduction of VAT on electric vehicles
|Local Party
|Not selected
|10
|Carbon pricing plan
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|11
|Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions
|Local Party
|Not selected
|12
|UK to host 2020 Climate Change Summit and appointment of UN Climate Commissioner and team
|Local Party
|Selected for debate
|13
|Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions
|Local Party and SAO
|Selected for debate
|14
|Working to develop traffic light system on sustainability
|Local Party
|Part selected for debate
|15
|Climate Dividend
|Local Party
|Not selected
|16
|Graduated frequent flyer levy
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for debate
|F34 Deprivation of Citizenship
|45 minutes
|1
|Removal of lines 46-49 and 50-51 and in line 56 “2.”
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|2
|Replace Conference Calls for and replace with new clauses
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|F38 Building Railways Fit for the 21st Century
|60 minutes
|1
|Statutory consultees
|SAO
|Drafting amendment
|2
|Regarding non-commercial providers, and employee owned companies
|10 or more Party Members
|Part drafting amendment / part selected for debate and part not selected
|3
|Rail subsidies for low paid commuters
|Local Party
|Not selected
|F22 Business motion: Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy
|10 minutes
|1
|Change Liberal Youth to Young Liberals
|SAO
|Drafting amendment
|F23 Constitutional amendments
|60 minutes
|1
|Amendment of working in F23 line 7, and F24 line 3
|A Federal Committee
|Drafting amendment
|Emergency Motions
|2 x 45 minutes
|To be balloted at Conference
|Economy and Tax
|Freeports
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for Ballot
|Energy and Environment
|1
|Amazon Fires
|Local Party
|Selected for Ballot
|2
|Saving the Amazon Forest
|Local Party
|Not selected for ballot
|International and Defence
|1
|Regarding the State of Jammu and Kashmir
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for Ballot
|2
|Indian-administered State of Jammu and Kashmir
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected for ballot
|3
|International Crisis in Kashmir
|Local Party
|Not selected for ballot
|4
|Kashmir seeks attention
|Local Party
|Not selected for ballot
|5
|A duty to Hong Kong
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for Ballot
|6
|Hong Kong and Rights of British Nationals (Overseas)
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected for ballot
|Political and Constitutional Reform
|1
|Devolution to Metro Mayors and Combined Authorities
|Local Party
|Out of order
|2
|Restoring Parliamentary Sovereignty
|Local Party
|Not selected for ballot
|3
|Standing up for Parliamentary Democracy
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected for Ballot
|4
|Empower Parliament, removing the Royal Prerogative to Prorogue
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected for ballot
|Topical Debates
|1
|Smart Taxation System
|Not selected
|2
|Imposing a progressively-increasing levy on carbon emissions.
|Not selected
|3
|Return of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
|Not selected
|4
|The ongoing crisis in Hong Kong
|Not selected
|5
|Uniting with pro-remain parties or working independently
|Not selected
|F17 Europe Motion
|60 minutes
|1
|Bollocks to Brexit
|10 or more Party Members
|Selected
|2
|Brexit: Revisiting Liberal Democrat policy in light of emerging events
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|3
|Campaign To Remain
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|4
|Defend democracy
|Local Party
|Not selected
|5
|In a General Election Lib Dem Policy is Revoke A50
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
|6
|Lead not leave
|10 or more Party Members
|Not selected
* Nick Da Costa is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee