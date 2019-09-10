Countdown to Conference: Amendments selected for debate

With Autumn Conference just days away, the Federal Conference Committee met on Saturday for the selection of amendments, Emergency and Europ motions. You can see the full text of what we selected here:

As readers might be aware that the Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee, Zoe O’Connell, and members of the committee, Jennie Rigg and Sarah Brown have sadly resigned from the Party, and thereby the FCC. In the first instance the FCC wants to express its thanks and appreciation for their service to the Committee and to the party.

An election on the Committee was held for the vacant Vice Chair role, and Cara Jenkinson and Jon Ball have been duly elected as Co-Vice Chairs. Therefore, Cara Jenkinson and Jon Ball join myself as FCC Vice Chairs, with Geoff Payne as Chair.

Please note that the submission for amendments to the Europe motion is by Thursday, 12 September at 13:00. You can submit your amendments here:

The Federal Conference Committee received 66 proposed amendments, 13 emergency motions, 5 topic debate requests, and 6 Europe motions, all of which were reviewed at the meeting. Unfortunately, as always, time is usually the biggest factor when selecting amendments and we are simply unable to accept all amendments that we receive.

The list of all amendments, emergency motions, topical motions and Europe motions received is below, and to those less familiar to the terminology; there are two things that can happen to an amendment: selected for debate – this means that the amendment will be debated and voted on, and drafting amendment. These amendments have been accepted by the proposers of the motion and therefore are included in the motion and do not require a vote.

With regards to the emergency motions; these will be balloted at Conference. As you can see from the list below, we received a large number of emergency motions and some of which are on the same topic.

The summaries of the amendments below, are not those provided by the submitters, so they only give an overview of what the amendment addresses.

Finally, don’t forget that you can now submit Speaker’s Cards electronically here.

Title/Description Submitted by Result F4 Continuing the Fight For Gender Equality 45 minutes 1 Pensions arrangements 10 or more Party Members Not selected 2 Add Councillors in line 75 SAO Selected for debate 3 Regarding internal party procedures 10 or more Party Members Not selected F7 Business Tax Reform: Fair for Business and Fair for Society 60 minutes 1 International tax treaties, Additional resource for HMRC Local Party Drafting amendment 2 Environmental taxation 10 or more Party Members Not selected 3 Amendment to rates of taxation in lines 37-41 Local Party Not selected 4 Freeports Local Party Selected for debate 5 Removal of word “British” from line 47 10 or more Party Members Not selected 6 Change to wording in line 71-72 10 or more Party Members Not selected 7 Amendment to lines 37-45, conference calls for 1 and new clause 6 10 or more Party Members part selected 8 Expansion on international elements of motion 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate F9: Equal Marriage 60 minutes 1 Update regarding recent developments since submission of motion 10 or more Party Members Drafting amendment 2 Humanist marriages 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate 3 legislation to enable Church of England and Church of Wales to conduct same-sex marriages 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate 4 Regarding retrospective restoration of marriages which were annulled or divorced due to Gender Recognition process 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate F10: Fairer Share for All 75 minutes 1 More funding to local authorities 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate 2 Citizens Inheritance 10 or more Party Members Not selected 3 Reference to UN Special Rapporteur SAO Not selected 4 Number of amendments relating to benefits, funding and Council Tax Local Party Part selected for drafting 5 Number of amendments relating to benefits, funding and Council Tax Local Party Not selected 6 Child poverty and North Strategic Transport Plan Regional Party Selected for debate 7 Instability of income and abolishing of benefits sanctions 10 or more Party Members Part selected for drafting 8 Company pensions schemes Local Party Not selected F12 Rehabilitation of Offenders 45 minutes 1 Reference to victimless crimes and new clause 2j working towards ending use of prisons unless most serious and violent crimes, and removal of 6b 10 or more Party Members Not selected 2 Funding for Children’s Centres SAO Not selected 3 Introduction of Trauma Informed Approach Local Party Selected for debate & separate vote on lines 47-48 F14 Young Carers 45 minutes 1 Changes motion to cover all carers 10 or more Party Members Part selected 2 Travel subsidy for all carers 10 or more Party Members Not selected F15 Stop Brexit to Save the NHS and Social Care 105 minutes 1 NHS as prevention service, highlighting role of local authorities and local pharmacies SAO part drafting amendment 2 Whistleblowing 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate 3 Promotion of healthy lifestyles by Councils Local Party Not selected 4 Nursing bursaries Local Party Not selected 5 Removal of reference to minimum pricing of alcohol Local Party Selected for debate 6 Removal of reference to ‘sugar tax’ 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate 7 SEND funding Local Party Not selected 8 Retaining the NHS as free at point of use Local Party Drafting amendment 9 Calling for a new policy paper on Social Care Local Party Not selected F25 Music Venues 35 minutes 1 Removes certain sections of motion, and insert “and Councillor organisations” in line 41 SAO Drafting amendment regarding insertion / rest not selected 2 Business rate relief for music venues 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate F26 United Against Crime 85 minutes 1 Reference to previous policy paper Local Party Not selected 2 Extended direct access to restorative justice 10 or more Party Members Not selected 3 Relating to Stop and Search 10 or more Party Members Part selected as drafting amendment 4 Establishment of community groups 10 or more Party Members Drafting amendment F29 Tackling the Climate Crisis Together 100 minutes 1 Including access to advice and best practice Local Party Not selected 2 Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions Local Party Not selected 3 Replacement of Unleashment of Democracy and new section 2 SAO Not selected 4 Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions Local Party Not selected 5 Contingency planning Local Party Not selected 6 Impact of climate change on poorer and BAME communities and previous lack of engagement with these groups Local Party Drafting amendment 7 Inclusion of taxi ranks and bus stations in line 145 Local Party Not selected 8 Requiring all new buildings to have solar panels and electric car charging points Local Party Not selected 9 Car scrappage scheme and reference to policy paper on reduction of VAT on electric vehicles Local Party Not selected 10 Carbon pricing plan 10 or more Party Members Not selected 11 Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions Local Party Not selected 12 UK to host 2020 Climate Change Summit and appointment of UN Climate Commissioner and team Local Party Selected for debate 13 Reduction of emissions and targets for doing so. Aim for net-zero emissions Local Party and SAO Selected for debate 14 Working to develop traffic light system on sustainability Local Party Part selected for debate 15 Climate Dividend Local Party Not selected 16 Graduated frequent flyer levy 10 or more Party Members Selected for debate F34 Deprivation of Citizenship 45 minutes 1 Removal of lines 46-49 and 50-51 and in line 56 “2.” 10 or more Party Members Not selected 2 Replace Conference Calls for and replace with new clauses 10 or more Party Members Not selected F38 Building Railways Fit for the 21st Century 60 minutes 1 Statutory consultees SAO Drafting amendment 2 Regarding non-commercial providers, and employee owned companies 10 or more Party Members Part drafting amendment / part selected for debate and part not selected 3 Rail subsidies for low paid commuters Local Party Not selected F22 Business motion: Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy 10 minutes 1 Change Liberal Youth to Young Liberals SAO Drafting amendment F23 Constitutional amendments 60 minutes 1 Amendment of working in F23 line 7, and F24 line 3 A Federal Committee Drafting amendment Emergency Motions 2 x 45 minutes To be balloted at Conference Economy and Tax Freeports 10 or more Party Members Selected for Ballot Energy and Environment 1 Amazon Fires Local Party Selected for Ballot 2 Saving the Amazon Forest Local Party Not selected for ballot International and Defence 1 Regarding the State of Jammu and Kashmir 10 or more Party Members Selected for Ballot 2 Indian-administered State of Jammu and Kashmir 10 or more Party Members Not selected for ballot 3 International Crisis in Kashmir Local Party Not selected for ballot 4 Kashmir seeks attention Local Party Not selected for ballot 5 A duty to Hong Kong 10 or more Party Members Selected for Ballot 6 Hong Kong and Rights of British Nationals (Overseas) 10 or more Party Members Not selected for ballot Political and Constitutional Reform 1 Devolution to Metro Mayors and Combined Authorities Local Party Out of order 2 Restoring Parliamentary Sovereignty Local Party Not selected for ballot 3 Standing up for Parliamentary Democracy 10 or more Party Members Selected for Ballot 4 Empower Parliament, removing the Royal Prerogative to Prorogue 10 or more Party Members Not selected for ballot Topical Debates 1 Smart Taxation System Not selected 2 Imposing a progressively-increasing levy on carbon emissions. Not selected 3 Return of Chagos Islands to Mauritius Not selected 4 The ongoing crisis in Hong Kong Not selected 5 Uniting with pro-remain parties or working independently Not selected F17 Europe Motion 60 minutes 1 Bollocks to Brexit 10 or more Party Members Selected 2 Brexit: Revisiting Liberal Democrat policy in light of emerging events 10 or more Party Members Not selected 3 Campaign To Remain 10 or more Party Members Not selected 4 Defend democracy Local Party Not selected 5 In a General Election Lib Dem Policy is Revoke A50 10 or more Party Members Not selected 6 Lead not leave 10 or more Party Members Not selected

* Nick Da Costa is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee