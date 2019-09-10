So what happens after the next general election?

Even now with just weeks before the next general election it is impossible to know where we will be with Brexit. For the sake of simplicity, I would like to put Brexit to one side for now. The Tories might find a way to implement hard Brexit by the 31st October and before the next General Election, we shall see. Discuss it elsewhere. There are plenty of other considerations we need to think about.
I can see 3 plausible scenarios for the next general election;
- The Tories squeeze the Brexit Party vote and get an overall majority, or;
- We have a hang Parliament and a Labour/SNP majority government, or;
- A hung Parliament where we have a choice of joining up either with the Tories or with Labour/SNP.
In the first two scenarios, we are in opposition and do not have to make any difficult decisions. We might of course win an overall majority, but that’s an article in its own right. The third scenario gives us an opportunity to exercise power and in theory this is what we want. But noone talks about it. How should we handle this third scenario?
I know we demand that Corbyn resigns as Labour leader. I think there is a hope that we can do a deal with Tom Watson’s faction of the Labour party. But the number of Corbynite MPs will increase after the next general election, so the numbers will probably not add up. We might get Corbyn to resign anyway, but he is likely to be replaced by Emily Thornbury who is not much better. I can’t see the Labour membership electing a moderate leader just for our benefit, in fact it will be a selling point not to be a “sell out” candidate. Of course there will no longer be any “moderates” in the Tory party so a moderate GNU involving the Tories after the next general election is out of the question.
So we need to be clear what we want whilst the other parties sort themselves out.
I would say we would have the following priorities;
- Introduce proportional representation (i.e. STV),
- We need a positive relationship with the EU, and in particular sort out trade and the Northern Ireland Peace Process (we should be saying a lot more about Northern Ireland in my opinion),
- Implement a Green New Deal and other radical measures to tackle the climate emergency,
- Invest heavily in regional development funded by wealth taxes to tackle the causes of Brexit,
- Emergency funding of the NHS, Social Care and Education as the government now recognises is needed,
- Have a written constitution appropriate for multi party politics where the balance of power favours Parliament over the executive
- Devolve powers to local government and home rule in Scotland.
- Reverse the benefit cuts that have led people to be homeless and destitute.
I have no doubt you can add to the list, this is not a manifesto. The key point is that political stability is not entirely our responsibility. We should be clear what we want and whether we work with other political parties depends on how much their priorities matches ours.
* Geoff Payne is the former events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats
To be honest, that sounds like a fantastic wish-list.
Get all of that through and you’ll make me very happy indeed!
You are right, we need a plan, one which is agreed by the Party at large, be it a 10 Point Plan, a 15 Point Plan whatever.
There also needs to be a set of Protocols which set out what actions are acceptable and what are not.
We know from past experience that there are going to be times in the life of any arrangement where, on principle, we don’t agree with something and it’s on an issue which is not contained in the agreed Plan.
Protocols will give us the flexibility to vote against something without bringing the whole arrangement down like a pack of cards. Ideally there will be a Protocol which says that if agreement on an issue can’t be found then it should be parked. If not then as I say there should be the flexibility which allows us to vote against.
By adopting a Plan and a set of Protocols we should be able to avoid the mess we got ourselves in in the Coalition years providing we have a communications policy which makes it plain to voters what we have achieved and also those things that we did not support and were able to stop.
I know that this approach works because we have applied it on a number of occasions when we have found ourselves in a balance of power situation on a very finely balanced Metropolitan Council. We have done deals with both Tories and Labour and live to tell the tail. Wished it was that simple when it comes to being remainers in what is very much a Leave area.
Jo has said she won’t join a coalition led by either Johnson or Corbyn. She said this throughout the leadership campaign. She has also said she won’t sign up to any agreement with the SNP that involves another independence referendum, and this will have been one of our main policies in the election just fought in Scotland.
These 2 facts pretty much mean we will be on the opposition benches whatever happens (short of us winning). In scenario 3 we would presumably offer a confidence and supply arrangement to the Lab/SNP government.