Geoffrey Payne

So what happens after the next general election?

By | Tue 10th September 2019 - 12:45 pm

Even now with just weeks before the next general election it is impossible to know where we will be with Brexit. For the sake of simplicity, I would like to put Brexit to one side for now. The Tories might find a way to implement hard Brexit by the 31st October and before the next General Election, we shall see. Discuss it elsewhere. There are plenty of other considerations we need to think about.

I can see 3 plausible scenarios for the next general election;

  1. The Tories squeeze the Brexit Party vote and get an overall majority, or;
  2. We have a hang Parliament and a Labour/SNP majority government, or;
  3. A hung Parliament where we have a choice of joining up either with the Tories or with Labour/SNP.

In the first two scenarios, we are in opposition and do not have to make any difficult decisions. We might of course win an overall majority, but that’s an article in its own right. The third scenario gives us an opportunity to exercise power and in theory this is what we want. But noone talks about it. How should we handle this third scenario?

I know we demand that Corbyn resigns as Labour leader. I think there is a hope that we can do a deal with Tom Watson’s faction of the Labour party. But the number of Corbynite MPs will increase after the next general election, so the numbers will probably not add up. We might get Corbyn to resign anyway, but he is likely to be replaced by Emily Thornbury who is not much better. I can’t see the Labour membership electing a moderate leader just for our benefit, in fact it will be a selling point not to be a “sell out” candidate. Of course there will no longer be any “moderates” in the Tory party so a moderate GNU involving the Tories after the next general election is out of the question.

So we need to be clear what we want whilst the other parties sort themselves out.

I would say we would have the following priorities;

  1. Introduce proportional representation (i.e. STV),
  2. We need a positive relationship with the EU, and in particular sort out trade and the Northern Ireland Peace Process (we should be saying a lot more about Northern Ireland in my opinion),
  3. Implement a Green New Deal and other radical measures to tackle the climate emergency,
  4. Invest heavily in regional development funded by wealth taxes to tackle the causes of Brexit,
  5. Emergency funding of the NHS, Social Care and Education as the government now recognises is needed,
  6. Have a written constitution appropriate for multi party politics where the balance of power favours Parliament over the executive
  7. Devolve powers to local government and home rule in Scotland.
  8. Reverse the benefit cuts that have led people to be homeless and destitute.

I have no doubt you can add to the list, this is not a manifesto. The key point is that political stability is not entirely our responsibility. We should be clear what we want and whether we work with other political parties depends on how much their priorities matches ours.

* Geoff Payne is the former events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats

3 Comments

  • Andrew Ducker 10th Sep '19 - 1:28pm

    To be honest, that sounds like a fantastic wish-list.
    Get all of that through and you’ll make me very happy indeed!

  • Ross McLean 10th Sep '19 - 1:58pm

    Jo has said she won’t join a coalition led by either Johnson or Corbyn. She said this throughout the leadership campaign. She has also said she won’t sign up to any agreement with the SNP that involves another independence referendum, and this will have been one of our main policies in the election just fought in Scotland.
    These 2 facts pretty much mean we will be on the opposition benches whatever happens (short of us winning). In scenario 3 we would presumably offer a confidence and supply arrangement to the Lab/SNP government.

