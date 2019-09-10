Championing freedom and liberty for all shouldn’t be comfortable

I can’t count the number of people I’ve spoken to who are just as committed to equality as the next person, but maintain that pushing for further normalisation, rights, and freedoms for marginalised groups would be “rocking the boat”. That, essentially, we should be content with our lot.

This fatalism, that we should accept any level of discrimination or othering as inevitable, is fatal to any effort to extend further rights and freedoms to all marginalised groups and to defend the rights we have already won.

As liberals we champion freedom, equality and liberty of every individual, whoever they are. We reject conformity and all power imbalances in society. Yet for so many people the legal protections against workplace discrimination, equal marriage for same sex couples and legislation against sex and gender discrimination among others represent the end of the road.

I’m told that further normalising and championing LGB rights is polarising. That being unwavering in our commitment to Trans rights is polarising. That I should accept that in a new workplace or environment that I may have reason to fear being an LGBTQ person. That measures to level the playing field in our economy, in our education system, or in our democracy for groups systematically shut out and oppressed threatens support for pragmatic politics and akin to extremism we’re seeing on the right and left of global politics.

Yet I can’t think of anything more liberal. Any injustice against people for who they are, where they’re from, how they define, is the ultimate embodiment of power. That some people should wield more or less power in our society or economy simply because of who they are should be a rallying call for liberals everywhere.

We shouldn’t settle for a society that diminishes the place, power or safety of marginalised groups simply because we fear any repercussions from pushing at the boundaries of equality and liberty. Equality and freedom has never been won by asking nicely for more power, it has come from hard-fought struggles to rebalance power and privilege in our society. If Liberal Democrats won’t make that case, who will?

* Rhys Taylor is a Councillor in Cardiff and PPC for Cardiff North.