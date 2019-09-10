Mark Valladares

10 September 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Tue 10th September 2019 - 9:32 am

Parliament shutdown will not silence Lib Dem campaign to stop Brexit

Responding to Boris Johnson shutting down parliament, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:

The Liberal Democrats, along with other opposition parties, voted against the Prime Minister’s election this evening. We will not allow him to use an election to sneak through a dangerous No Deal Brexit, for which he has no mandate.

We relish the chance to take on Boris Johnson in an election, but only once Article 50 has been extended. And thanks to cross-party legislation, the Prime Minister must request an extension to Article 50 rather than crash us out without a deal on the 31st October.

As Boris Johnson can’t seem to win a vote in Parliament, he has decided to silence us until 14th October. But we will not be silenced. The Liberal Democrats will continue to vociferously and vigorously campaign for a People’s Vote, and to stop Brexit altogether.

One Comment

  • Brett Jenkins 10th Sep '19 - 9:57am

    Why did Sarah Wollaston vote for the early General election? Its not a good look that one of our new MPs is rebelling (on such an important issue) so quickly…?

