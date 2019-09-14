Revealed: That Lib Dem Disco set list

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Contribute
We are sparkling with excitement here at LDV Towers. Lib Dem Disco is about to get underway in the Marriott.
It means that Mikey Smith from the Mirror has to stay up late and watch Lib Dems do strange things on the dance floor but I’m sure he enjoys it really.
Tonight, Jane Dodds, Christine Jardine, April Preston and James Spiby are the guest DJs. Will CJ be able to equal Jo Swinson’s triumph and win two years in a row?
I have to say that there are some mighty fine tunes on the set list.
And I have another reveal at the end…..
Jane Dodds
Katrina & the Waves – Walking on Sunshine
Beyoncé – In Da Club
Duffy – Mercy
Christine Jardine
Spice Girls – Wannabe
Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out For A Hero
Proclaimers – 500 Miles
April Preston
Deee Lite – Groove Is In The Heart
Pulp – Common People
Madonna – Like a Preyer
James Spiby
Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk
Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters
Ricky Martin – Livin La Vida Loca
And that reveal..
Well, someone whispered to me earlier…
That there is a brand new light up dance floor.
So get your dancing shoes on and have a great night.