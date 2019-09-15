Sam Gyimah explains why he joined the Liberal Democrats

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Contribute

A few hours before his stunning unveiling as the latest Liberal Democrat MP, Sam Gyimah told The Observer why he has joined the Liberal Democrats:

Centrists are being cast out of both main parties. Lots of people are politically homeless. Who can you work with to build a movement? When I spoke to Jo I thought this is a project that I can be part of. I’m not looking for a harbour in a storm. I’m attracted to a project to defend liberal democracy and make sure our country does not drift into the nationalistic, populist politics that we see in other democracies.

You can read the full interview in today’s Observer.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.