Review of “The Joy of Tax” by Richard Murphy

Last year Richard Murphy, well-known through his involvement with the Tax Justice Network, expanded his ideas into a paperback book The Joy of Tax. His association with Jeremy Corbyn may cause Liberal Democrats to reject his ideas, but I argue here that even if we reject his solutions, which include both Basic Income and local Land Value Tax, we should take seriously his criticism of the existing tax system and his analysis of the purpose of taxation.

After a short historical introduction in which he develops the idea of tax as being the band that holds together the Social Contract between a people and their government, he examines how the Government raises its revenue. We are all familiar with the three big taxes: income tax, National Insurance and VAT, which together raise just under 65% of all taxation, national and local, but Murphy also looks at the large number of taxes that raise the remainder and the justification for them.

He covers six reasons why Governments should tax:

Reclaiming money that the government has spent into the economy for re-use; Ratifying the value of money; Reorganising the economy; Redistributing income and wealth; Repricing goods and services; Raising representation.

Some of these will be obvious; some arise from the way he defines money, which takes account that the vast majority of the money in the economy is created by banks not by the Government. I will touch on two of them: numbers 3 & 6.

What Murphy means by reorganising the economy is the Government ensuring that there is enough money in the economy for people to make the transactions they want without either inflation or deflation occurring. Long ago, before VAT, there was a tax called Purchase Tax and the Chancellor had what was called the Purchase Tax Regulator, which allowed small variations (10%) up or down in the Purchase Tax and excise duties rates to control the economy. This is a similar idea, although Murphy does not specify what taxes he would vary.

Raising representation may seem entirely divorced from tax, but we have all noticed that the highest voter turnout has been at the last two referenda, General Elections have lower turnouts, council elections still lower and council by-elections lowest of all. More people vote when they think that voting will make a difference; comparing councils’ responsibilities now with what they had in the 19th and early 20th Centuries, when your local council might provide you with water, gas, and electricity as well as the services we are used to, illustrates how many powers have been lost. Murphy is an advocate for councils raising all or most of their revenue locally, with Government subsidies mainly for the poorest areas.

Murphy challenges our preconceptions about taxation and while I am unconvinced that the taxation consequences of Basic Income at the level he proposes can ever be sold to the voters, his approach to thinking about taxation is something that I would largely commend to the Party.

* Laurence Cox has been a party member and activist since 1981. He was a local councillor for 10 years and served on the Pensions Working Party that created the Citizen's Pension policy in 2004.