Richard Foord is sworn in as the new MP for Tiverton and Honiton

It’s official, Richard Foord has now formally taken his seat in Parliament, bringing the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons to fourteen strong.

We’ll cover his maiden speech in due course but, in the meantime, here is the moment we’ve all been waiting for…

Honoured to be sworn in as the new Member of Parliament for Tiverton & Honiton. Now to get to work! pic.twitter.com/EjIbOfqfTo — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) June 27, 2022

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.