If you want a strong public sector, you’re going to have to compete on pay and conditions eventually…

There is no way in which one can buck the market. – Margaret Thatcher, 10 March 1988

And yet, Governments, especially Conservative ones, keep doing just that when it comes to public sector pay. Even more ironically, there seems to be a belief that, contrary to the notion that there is no such thing as society, people will take an altruistic view when it comes to their own salary prospects in order to work in the public sector.

There may have been a time when the public sector was grossly overpaid in comparison with the private sector. Personally, as a civil servant for well over thirty years, I don’t remember it, but I’m sure that there’s someone out there willing to make the argument.

But, as shortages of nurses, doctors and dentists become ever more noticeable – my own county of Suffolk is increasingly a desert for NHS dentistry, and the issue was a contributory factor in the Tiverton & Honiton by-election – the question of market forces kicks in.

The market now supports a thriving private sector in dentistry because a shortage of dentists allows them to give up relatively poorly paid NHS work. And the only way to address that is to bring more dentists on stream. You can import them, as we did easily during our years as members of the European Union, or from beyond Europe, as is still the case. But it’s a competitive market, and ours is made less attractive by decisions made on migration policy.

The alternative is to recruit and train more dentists. But education is expensive, and bright people can make more money doing other things. So, the NHS must begin to compete on pay and conditions, or find other ways to treat patients – somewhat unlikely for the time being at least unless you have tremendous faith in robotics.

And it’s not just the NHS. A digital future for government services is more likely if you can recruit and retain the necessary talent. Leadership skills demand competitive salaries, and in fields from procurement to tax professionalism, public sector salaries increasingly require office holders in critical sectors to forego rewards that might be rather more readily available in the private sector.

I’m not saying that you should simply throw money at it, although inevitably there will be a financial cost. But a long-term strategy to remove barriers to recruitment, and a similar view in terms of pay and conditions will allow recruitment sufficient to displace inefficient and expensive agency staff currently filling frontline gaps.

There will be those who will argue, quite legitimately, that average public sector pay has kept pace with the private sector. That said, the contracting out of swathes of public sector delivery has transferred many formerly low-paid public sector staff into the private sector, leaving a smaller, more professional, cadre of public servants behind. Inevitably, that pushes up average pay levels whilst leaving comparative salaries lagging.

Politicians tend to focus on what needs to be done. The “who by” and “for how much” tends to attract less attention and even fewer headlines. But an “Excellent Civil Service” and, indeed, a high quality public sector, needs to be able to compete for the necessary talent on a more even footing. The political party that understands that is on the path towards public sector reform that lasts.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.