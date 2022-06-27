Welcome to my day: 27 June 2022 – shuffling into the limelight again?

It’s been another good week to be a Liberal Democrat, I’d suggest. An astonishing victory in Tiverton & Honiton, and polling numbers in the low teens indicates that, whilst the Party is not at the levels we saw prior to 2010, we’re certainly relevant again.

It certainly helps that the Conservative government looks to be in an utter shambles, led by a man they don’t really believe in any more, and apparently without any policies designed to address the critical issue of the day – the cost of living crisis. The inability of ministers to take any medium or long term decisions other than to treat minorities and potential enemies as brutally as possible doesn’t much help either.

And there’s little doubt that most of the nation’s problems require some serious long-term thinking – the NHS is not going to be restored overnight, regardless of how much money is thrown at it, nor are public services to be improved without some serious thought as to what is needed and who will supply it.

Returning to the Liberal Democrats, however, one of the results of electoral success is media attention. At 6%, the problem was that nobody was listening to what the Party’s spokespeople were saying – we simply weren’t relevant. Now, perhaps, we are. As voters become rather more sophisticated in their understanding of how they might get what they want – the end of the Conservatives in power (or, less promisingly for the opposition parties, the end of Johnson in power) – voters are turning back to us where we can demonstrate that we can win.

The media too are talking about us, and listening to our MPs in a way that they might not be entirely used to. Munira Wilson, in addressing the issue of rail strikes, was accused of calling for the Army to break the dispute, something she can hardly have intended to suggest, regardless of how popular that might be with some voters in Twickenham. But there will be those, particularly in the Tory-supporting media, who will be only to happy to seek wedges to insert between their opposition.

That doesn’t mean “say nothing controversial” but it does mean moving from chasing headlines to making them.

I’d also suggest that equivalence is out. Is there really a scenario where the Party might support a minority Conservative administration made up, almost certainly, of the same ghastly people who are running this country into the ground, economically, morally and ethically? As someone who studied statistics, you never say never, but I just can’t see Party members being persuaded.

And it does feel like 1992-97 all over again, with voters making tactical choices in greater numbers, an unpopular and unlikeable Conservative administration making enemies in ever-increasing numbers and with little idea other than to pick more fights. Perhaps the Labour Party isn’t where Tony Blair had it in the mid-1990’s – Jeremy Corbyn is perhaps not distant enough a memory and Keir Starmer lacks a big idea still – but the yearning for a kinder, more socially aware politics is clearly out there.

Meanwhile, for the Conservatives, a summer of discontent beckons…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.