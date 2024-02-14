Rob Blackie: Met Police funding “too little, too late”

Today, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced more funding for the Metropolitan Police.
Sadiq Khan on Wednesday announced almost £50m of additional funding for the Met police as he set out final details of his annual City Hall budget.
The mayor said the financial support given by the Greater London Authority to the Met from April – much of it already announced last month – would be £151m higher than for the current year.
However the amount is not enough to provide all of the £76m sought by Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to fund his “New Met for London” plan to boost community policing and tackle racism and misogyny in light of the damning Baroness Casey report.
Lib Dem London Mayoral candidate Rob Blackie was unimpressed:
This is too little, too late. The Met Police has got into a complete mess under eight years of this Mayor and Londoners won’t be fooled by his latest pre-election giveaway.
The amount the Mayor has pledged still falls short of what’s needed and he should back the Lib Dem plan to divert further headroom in the budget to the Police.
Interviewed on LBC this morning Rob confirmed his top priority as mayor would be to fix the Met Police. He said:
Londoners are feeling let down by Sadiq Khan.
People tell me they are feeling worried – it might be a stabbing that’s happened nearby or a car that’s been broken into on their street. After eight years of Sadiq Khan as mayor the Met is in a mess.
As Liberal Democrat mayor it will be my top priority to fix the Met.
In further comments to LBC, he called the policy of stop and search for cannabis “a complete waste of time”, adding:
There are things that matter a lot more. Rape and sexual assaults are not getting the attention they deserve. If you call the police for shoplifting it takes the police two hours to arrive. They could be using their time better.
I don’t understand “Our” strategy for The London Mayor/Assembly Elections.
This piece reads like we disagree with Mayor Khans policies ( we don’t) & that we think that Rob Blake is a serious alternative – He isn’t.
The point of standing a Candidate for Mayor is to get more Assembly Members – We are not seriously running for Mayor & in fact this Year the only serious Candidate is Khan. Normally The Tories would at least try but this time their Candidate is a joke.
We should not be attacking Labour as though they were in the same category as The Tories – its dishonest & stupid. The big factor in getting us more MPs will be Tactical Voting & for that we need Voters to see Us & Labour as rivals & The Tories as The common Enemy.
Indeed. I am usually disappointed when Sadiq Khan fails to achieve his targets (as he usually does). The Tory candidate has goals which I would very much hope they would fail to achieve.
Might a root resource problem be the fundamental austerity/neoliberal attitudes and policies of the current government?