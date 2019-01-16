Ruling for the Thanet South case

With all the other political high-jinks in Westminster, the long-awaited judgement in the Thanet 2015 General Election expenses case has probably not caught the attention of those most likely to be affected by it – Candidates and their Agents.

In brief, this outcome challenges some of the most commonly held interpretations of the electoral law. Moreover, it requires urgent parliamentary attention BEFORE any new poll.

Liberal Democrat activists may like to be reminded that even the Conservatives now accept that the current legal position cannot be allowed to continue. In the last few days of the June 2017 General Election (when the extent of charges was still in doubt) the Conservative Party issued the following statement:

“There is broad consensus that election law is fragmented, confused and unclear, with two different sets of legislation and poor guidance from the Electoral Commission. Conservatives are committed to strengthening electoral law.”

That is unfair on the Commission: it can only work within the law introduced by governments and passed by Parliament. Also, as this analysis shows in this respect, the law is indeed an ass.

https://www.politicshome.com/news/uk/political-parties/conservative-party/opinion/house-lords/101006/lord-rennard-time-end

We have been arguing with Cabinet Office Ministers that they cannot simply ignore these defects. Since 1883 it has been an offence to spend money to support an election candidate’s pursuit of office without that expenditure being recorded and limited by law. The way in which national parties have been able to bypass this restriction by investing huge sums in marginal target seats, while just avoiding direct reference (in most cases) to the actual name of the individual candidate, drives an early 19th Century coach and horses through this basic principle of our constitution.

We are pressing Ministers to act. Hitherto they have pleaded that the urgent legislative requirements of Brexit prevent them from introducing the necessary reforms. Hopefully, that excuse won’t survive much longer.

* Lord Tyler is the Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform.