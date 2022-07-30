Ruth Coleman Taylor’s Funeral Details

It’s two weeks since liberal legend Ruth Coleman-Taylor died.

Ruth was a Council leader, six time parliamentary candidate, mayor and a kind and wise presence at Conference. I am missing her so much.

Her husband Mick Taylor has asked us to let you know her funeral details.

The Quaker Service will take place on Thursday 18th August at 2:30 pm at a venue steeped with Lib Dem history. It’s at the Birchcliffe Centre in Hebden Bridge which many of you will recognise as the home of ALDC until a few years ago.

Mick is asking for donations in Ruth’s memory for a cause close to her heart, the Abortion Support Network. ASN provides accommodation and support for pregnant people travelling from places such as Northern Ireland, Malta, Gibraltar and Poland, where safe, legal abortion is not available.

From ASN’s website:

We also provide confidential, non-judgmental information to anyone who contacts us seeking information about travelling within Europe for an abortion, as well as information about reputable providers of early medical abortion pills by post. Since 2009 we’ve been contacted by over 5,000 people needing help to access a safe, legal abortion. Please donate to help support even more.

I first met Ruth through Women Liberal Democrats back in 1992. She was so commited to women’s rights and represented the party on the Women’s National Commission for a long time.

Please pass on the details of Ruth’s funeral to anyone you think would want to know.

