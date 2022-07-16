Liberal legend Ruth Coleman-Taylor has died

Ruth Coleman-Taylor has been a friend to many generations of Liberals and Liberal Democrats – and to many generations of members of liberal parties across the world.

Many readers of this site will be very sad to hear that Ruth died on Wednesday in hospital in Greece, where she was moving with her husband Mick.

Ruth was one of the kindest, wisest people and I feel very lucky to have known her. I first met her back in 1992 at a Women Liberal Democrats (as it then was) AGM in Bath. Her daughter, Rachel was telling us about her experience at an international young person’s space school.

I loved spending time with her and Mick at every Conference. She gave excellent advice and was incredibly good at disagreeing well. She was a radical liberal and committed internationalist. She was as livid as many of us were about Brexit and its false promises.

She and Mick had the spirit, fearlessness and the drive to head off for a year’s travelling around the world in their 70s. While we missed them when they were away we couldn’t wait to hear about their adventures when they came back.

Ruth was Mayor of Todmorden when it was featured in the Sunday Times list of Best Places to live last year. Her comments to the Halifax Courier summed up the sorts of things she thought were important in a community:

Todmorden is not just a place, it’s a community. People are friendly but also they care: so many local people and organisations have been helping the vulnerable during the Covid pandemic as they do when floods strike. We have the market, the butchers and shops like Tod Almighty providing delicious local food, and good places to eat out that have cleverly become takeaways for the moment. Good transport links, too, for work or tourism. Above all, wherever you are in Todmorden, when you look up you can see the beautiful countryside that surrounds us, so near, so accessible.

We will do a more detailed obituary covering Ruth’s more than half century of liberal activism later, but this is a space for us to share memories of a truly brilliant, compassionate, radical internationalist liberal and a fantastic friend.

The picture above was taken in the Goat and Tricycle in Bournemouth at my Birthday Drinks back in 2017. Conference will not be the same without her.

Ruth wrote a couple of articles for this site and we’ll rerun them over the next few days. They are worth reading and taking note of today.

I and all the team send our love and sympathy to Mick and all of Ruth’s family.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings