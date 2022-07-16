Observations of an expat: cold winter cometh

Enjoy the summer sun while you can. It is going to be a c-c-cold winter – literally and metaphorically.

Just about every corner of the globe will be affected. The US perhaps less than many. Europe more than most. But Inflation fuelled by energy shortages will affect almost every one. The rare exceptions will be those living in mud huts heated by gathered wood and financed by a barter economy.

The major cause is the Ukraine war, European reliance on Russian energy and Vladimir Putin’s willingness to use it as a weapon. But there are other factors: Grain and general food shortages caused by the war, slow recovery from a lingering pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, inflation and rising interest rates to control it and political instability which is both the cause and effect of the above.

On 26 July the EU will hold a European energy summit to thrash out a coordinated response to the crisis. Failure to do so will damage the unity of the world’s biggest trading bloc with knock-on effects everywhere else.

On the agenda are increased development of green energy and boosted production of European oil and dirty coal to fill the gap. Also to be discussed will be coordinated purchases of Liquefied Natural Gas and the building of more gas storage facilities, the strength of the Euro, more help for Ukraine, holding the line against Russia, food inflation and, dare I say it, rationing. All of the above are inextricably linked.

The threat of a Russian gas blackmail has been hanging over Europe since before Putin’s tanks rolled into Ukraine on 24 February. The Reagan Administration issued warnings about it 40 years ago. Moscow supplies 25 percent of Europe’s gas. This week the main supplier – Gazprom – shut down Nordstream 1, the main gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. They claimed that the halt was for “maintenance purposes” but everyone knows that the shutdown is a thinly veiled threat.

Europeans have been actively hoarding gas supplies in storage facilities in preparation for the winter to come. German economists reckon that if they increase stocks to 80 percent of capacity by November then there will be enough for winter. Before the heatwave struck supplies were at 60 percent capacity. Now they are dropping as sweltering consumers switch on their air conditioning.

Germany has other energy problems. Consumer gas prices have been subsidised for years with an unrealistic price cap that at the moment reduces the household price by more than a third of the market price. This is unsustainable but politically difficult to change so the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is tiptoeing around the subject of gas rationing.

Italy is as – if not more – dependent on Russian energy than Germany. It is in the middle of a political crisis as the government of Mario Draghi this week handed in his resignation over its failure to push a financial package through the Italian parliament. The Italian political crisis occurs at the same time as a Roman financial crisis which threatens the unity of the Euro which this week dropped below parity with the dollar.

Facing even bleaker prospects are the East Europeans who are even more dependent on Russian energy and do not have the gas and oil storage facilities of Western Europe. With the exception of Hungary, most of the Eastern half of the EU has held a firm line against Russian aggression and its energy blackmail. But as companies fail and consumers shiver, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain unity.

High energy prices and the inflation it causes is not confined to Europe. Energy prices are set at a global level. If Russia reduces the flow to Europe it pushes up the price in Pakistan as well as in Berlin.

Global consumers should perhaps take inspiration from Ukraine which will be the hardest hit of all this winter. Ironically, Russian gas is still flowing into the country, but Russian artillery have been heavily focused on destroying the country’s power grid-generating plants, electricity substations and internal gas pipelines and pumping stations. Any discomfort that many will suffer this winter will be magnified a thousand-fold in Ukraine.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.