ALDC by-election report 14th July

There were 9 principal by-elections on Thursday, the Lib Dems stood candidates in 6 of these and 2 new Lib Dem councillors were elected.

One by-election was not even contested as Lib Dem candidate Raymond Payne was automatically elected in Oakham South on Rutland County Council as the only candidate on the ballot paper – gaining the seat from the Conservatives! This shows why we must always stand a candidate. You never know what might happen. Congratulations to Raymond the local team in Rutland.

The other Lib Dem victory came in South Somerset District Council where newly elected Councillor Barbara Appleby held the seat of Brympton increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote and getting over half of the total votes cast. Well done to Barbara and South Somerset Lib Dems on a great hold.

South Somerset DC, Brympton

Liberal Democrat (Barbara Appleby): 582 [58.6% +4.5%]

Conservative: 251 [25.3% -11.3%]

Green: 71 [7.1% from nowhere]

Labour: 61 [6.1% -3.2%]

Independent: 29 [2.9% from nowhere]

Elsewhere there were several excellent showings from Lib Dem candidates.

On Warwickshire County Council Lib Dem Thom Holmes finished a strong second place in Arden ward – received 854 votes and increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote by 24%. Well done to Thom and the team on jumping into a strong second place and developing the ward.

Warwickshire CC, Arden

Conservative: 1609 [59.3%, -14.7%]

Liberal Democrat (Thom Holmes): 854 [31.5%, +24.3%]

Labour: 251 [9.2%, -0.8%]

On North Tyneside DC our candidate Jay Beyer helped the Lib Dems to a good third place in Camperdown ward – having not stood at all the previous election. Thank you to Jay for giving voters the opportunity to vote Lib Dem.

North Tyneside DC, Camperdown

Labour: 873 [59.0% -9.3%]

Conservative: 388 [26.2%, +1.9%]

Liberal Democrat (Jay Beyer): 124 [8.4%, from nowhere]

Green: 58 [3.9%, -3.4%]

UKIP: 36 [2.4%, from nowhere]

Thank you to Haren Thillainathan for standing for the Lib Dems in Tooting Broadway ward in Wandsworth LBC. Labour held the seat but importantly Lib Dems were given the opportunity to vote for the party they support.

Wandsworth LBC, Tooting Broadway

Labour: 1,429 [62.2%, +1.6%]

Conservative: 491 [21.4%, +2.8%]

Green: 285 [12.4%, -2.5%]

Liberal Democrat (Haren Thillainathan): 94 [4.1%, -2.0%]

Finally in the Wirral, thank you to Charlie Houghton for representing the Lib Dems and increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote in Liscard ward.

Wirral MDC, Liscard

Labour: 1,304 [64.8%,+11.2%]

Conservative: 370 [18.4%, -1.5%]

Green: 172 [8.5%, -1.8%]

Liberal Democrat (Charlie Houghton) :167 [8.3%, +3.2%]

Elsewhere the Lib Dems did not contest by-elections on Coventry, Hyndburn and Breckland Councils.

A full breakdown of these results can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.