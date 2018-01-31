Sal Brinton writes: Hungry for Democracy?

Next Tuesday the UK will commemorate the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which gave some women the vote and we will be marking the contribution of the commitment of suffragettes and suffragists over years to achieve it. I am sure, however, that many of them would be very concerned about the fault lines in our democracy one hundred years on.

The democratic deficit in our country is stark. First past the post denies representation to millions: in the 2015 General Election, the Lib Dems, Greens, and UKIP got over 24% of the vote, but won a mere 1.5% of the seats in Parliament. And in 2017 the Conservatives and the DUP received 43% of the votes between them, but hold a majority of the seats in the House of Commons.

First past the post ensures a large swathe of seats never change hands and voters can be born, live, vote and die feeling their vote just doesn’t have any value. Dorset West has not changed hands since before the women won the vote. This results in apathy amongst voters who say there’s no point in voting because their vote doesn’t count and – as bad – complacency from political parties. This is democracy denied.

For years we Lib Dems have believed we need a serious constitutional overhaul, including reform of the House of Lords, votes at 16 and most urgently, proportional representation (PR). We will not waver from this: if our parliament is to represent the people then their votes must count.

Not least because on this centenary of women getting the vote, first past the post is the world’s worst system for gender representation in politics. Every country in the world with more than 40% female MPs uses PR. In the UK women are at least 40% of AMs of the devolved assemblies of London and Wales, both elected by PR.

Make Votes Matter is a cross party and cross organisation coalition that has come together to campaign for PR. On your behalf, Paul Tyler and myself attend their steering group meetings. Make Votes Matter recognises the campaigning, suffering and even death that those women faced over many years to win the vote, which is why many of us will not eat for 24 hours on Tuesday 6 February to mark their commitment and recognise that our democracy today is broken.

If you want to join us, please use #Hungry4Democracy over the next few days and especially on Tuesday 6 February to explain why you think we need PR. If you want and are able to take a more significant actions then join us on our 24 hour hunger strike from 8pm on Monday 5 February, and join our vigil (for however long or short a time you can) outside Parliament from 7am – 8pm on Tuesday 6 February. If you can’t join us on the day, help us to make social media sing with #Hungry4Democracy.

We recognise the severity of what many suffragettes went through to win the vote, and that for some British people hunger is a daily reality and that sexism remains prevalent in the 21st Century. So, some of us will be donating what we would have spent on food for the day to be divided equally between The Trussell Trust, the Fawcett Society and Make Votes Matter.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.