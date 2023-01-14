NewsHound

Sarah Olney criticises “appalling” rush to pass anti Strike Bill

By | Sat 14th January 2023 - 3:30 pm

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney has criticised the “appalling” way the Government is trying to “sneak” through its new anti strike measures with the bare minimum of Parliamentary scrutiny. MPs will have two days to debate the measures.

Reported in the Standard, Sarah said:

It’s appalling for Conservative ministers to try and sneak this sweeping new law through with barely any scrutiny from MPs. It’s almost like they know their Bill would fall apart under even the lightest examination.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Alex Macfie
    Lord Owen of Split won Plymouth Devonport for the SDP on personal votes. When he stood down from Parliament in 1992 neither the Lib Dem nor the continuity SDP c...
  • David Evans
    Encyclopedia Britannica states "Slavery existed throughout the ancient world, from the Americas to Europe, the Middle East, China, India, and elsewhere in Asia....
  • James Fowler
    Morality changes, and we have be very careful about that. Slightly frivolously, it may be that in a hundred years having been a CAR OWNER or worse, a CAR DEALER...
  • Nonconformistradical
    According to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plymouth_City_Council_elections there were 10 SDP-LD Alliance councillors i Plymouth in 1987 and after that there don...
  • Tim Rogers
    No great surprises. Since David Owen left HoC we have fallen away fast and far.Still one of my heroes despite all the past...