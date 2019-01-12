Save the Date: Monday 14th January, 7pm

On Monday night at 7pn, the party will release. It promises to be something that grabs us in the gut and will make a powerful case for a People’s Vote. The trailer looks good.

Do you demand better than Brexit? Tune into our Facebook on Monday 14th, 7pm pic.twitter.com/CCmqjhkKsH — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 10, 2019

It looks like it’s going to be authentic with none of the clever W1A stuff that we had last year. That is a much better idea because the country needs heartfelt and hopeful at the moment, not slick and clever.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings