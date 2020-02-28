Scottish internal elections

We’ve got a raft of vacancies open on various Scottish Liberal Democrat committees.

Being on a committee is a really potent way of having your say on how our party is run. If you’re keen to get more involved, why not take a look?

Scottish Executive Committee – responsible for the day-to-day management and conduct of the party.

8 vacancies remaining to be filled

Scottish Policy Committee – responsible for researching and developing policy, as well as putting together election manifestos.

2 vacancies remaining to be filled

Scottish Conference Committee – responsible for organising Scottish conference

3 vacancies remaining to be filled

Never stood before? Don’t worry – the federal party has put together a guide to the process that you might find useful: https://www.libdems.org.uk/getting-nominated

It’s a really exciting time to be involved with the Scottish party. With the Scottish Parliament elections coming up next year, this is your chance to be part of a big win for the Liberal Democrats. We’d love to have you on board!

If you’re interested, all the info you need can be found here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/sld-byelections-2020. Nominations are open from the 27th February until the 12th March – good luck!

* Sheila Ritchie was an MEP for Scotland from 2019 to 2020 and was previously a Council Leader in North East Scotland.