Sheila Ritchie

Scottish internal elections

By | Fri 28th February 2020 - 7:36 pm

We’ve got a raft of vacancies open on various Scottish Liberal Democrat committees.

Being on a committee is a really potent way of having your say on how our party is run. If you’re keen to get more involved, why not take a look?

Scottish Executive Committee – responsible for the day-to-day management and conduct of the party.

8 vacancies remaining to be filled

 

Scottish Policy Committee – responsible for researching and developing policy, as well as putting together election manifestos.

2 vacancies remaining to be filled

 

Scottish Conference Committee – responsible for organising Scottish conference

3 vacancies remaining to be filled

 

Never stood before? Don’t worry – the federal party has put together a guide to the process that you might find useful: https://www.libdems.org.uk/getting-nominated

It’s a really exciting time to be involved with the Scottish party. With the Scottish Parliament elections coming up next year, this is your chance to be part of a big win for the Liberal Democrats. We’d love to have you on board!

If you’re interested, all the info you need can be found here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/sld-byelections-2020. Nominations are open from the 27th February until the 12th March – good luck!

 

* Sheila Ritchie was an MEP for Scotland from 2019 to 2020 and was previously a Council Leader in North East Scotland.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News and Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGaryE 28th Feb - 8:01pm
    Manchester: the seat has been won by an independent. As regular byelection watchers will know the presence of a well known local independent candidate blows...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 28th Feb - 7:59pm
    Thanks, David. I was just reading earlier how Lisa Nandy, the Labour leadership contender, has been focusing on WEALTH inequality. We also care about this....
  • User AvatarPeter 28th Feb - 7:51pm
    Joseph, You have been very busy. I have to say that I ignore everything that the BBC has to say since I regard the Corporation...
  • User AvatarPeter 28th Feb - 7:40pm
    @Tom, there is no EU equivalent around the world. The EU is certainly not democratic. The laws are made by the Commission. There is no...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 28th Feb - 7:39pm
    Peter/Jeff, you ignore the consensus view in Australia as per this BBC report https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-50341210 "The science around climate change is complex - it's not the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 28th Feb - 7:38pm
    2.3% isn't 'moderately bad'. It's not even flying the flag at half mast. It's appalling. Anybody using the Liberal Democrat party label ought to have...