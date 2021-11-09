Scrapping of crony committee – Wendy Chamberlain hails a “victory for democracy”

Responding to the government tabling a motion to scrap its proposed new standards committee, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain, who led yesterday’s emergency Commons debate on standards, said:

“It is a victory for democracy and decency that the government has finally scrapped their crony committee for good.

“This reflects the strength of feeling shown by MPs across the political spectrum at yesterday’s emergency debate.

“But this U-turn comes too late to undo the damage done to Boris Johnson and his government’s reputation. People won’t easily forget that the Tories tried to change the rules and undermine our democracy just to dodge scrutiny and protect themselves from future investigations.”

